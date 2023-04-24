20-year-old attempted to blackmail teen into sending nude photos

Philip Kinzett told a 16-year-old he would share her images with people who “hate her”.

A man told a 16-year-old girl he would send someone to her house unless she sent him nude photos.

Philip Joseph Kinzett, 20, appeared before Nelson District Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to three charges of blackmail and two of supplying a young person with vapes.

The police summary of facts, read in court, said the victim, a 16-year-old girl, began messaging Kinzett in June 2022 via messaging app Snapchat. She had heard he supplied young people with vapes.

Kinzett told her he would give her vapes in return for “Fitchecks”. These are photos of someone in the clothes they are wearing, without their face. He requested the victim send Fitchecks where her stomach was exposed.

She sent him the photos, then met him several times to receive the vapes.

In December, the victim’s parents discovered the arrangement and told her to block Kinzett. She did, but later unblocked him because she wanted more vapes.

At this point, Kinzett “progressively sexualised” the conversation, and told her he would give her vapes if she sent him a photo of her in her underwear.

She did, and Kinzett asked for more, telling her if she did not comply, he would send the images to he had of her to “people that hate her and to guys he knew that would like to have fun with that”.

The victim also received a Snapchat from another account used by Kinzett.

Pretending to be someone else, Kinzett told the teen he had images of her, and she should send more, or he would share the ones he had.

When she refused, Kinzett, still pretending to be someone else, told her he knew he where she lived, and he would send someone around to her house unless she sent more images.

The victim blocked him.

Kinzett told police he had been attempting to help the victim with her anxiety. He denied sending messages from a separate account: he said this was a friend of his in Australia, whose Snapchat account Kinzett had access to.

This was not the first instance of Kinzett requesting nude images of young women: in 2020, a 17-year-old complained about him, and in 2021, a 16-year-old’s father complained to police that Kinzett had been giving his daughter money in exchange for sexual photographs.

Judge Garry Barkle convicted Kinzett of his charges. He will appear for sentencing in July.