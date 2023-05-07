Dog attack on Duckie and Drakie spawns five-year legal saga between neighbours

Southland ducks Duckie and Drakie are dead, but the Pekin ducks will live on in New Zealand legal history.

It may not go down as one of the most important cases in New Zealand legal history but pekin​ ducks Duckie and Drakie will command their own place in the pool of bizarre court cases. MARTIN VAN BEYNEN reports.

The story of how two pekin ducks living in Southland made New Zealand legal history goes back to a boy in Eastern Europe whose parents often left him home alone.

What the boy had for company was a large map of the world on his wall that he studied intensely, memorising the contours of the continents so he could draw them from memory. He was fascinated by a small country all by itself at the bottom of the map and the more he learned about it, the more he liked it.

He came to feel he was a New Zealander, just born in the wrong country.

He also had a thing for ducks. As he grew up he hankered for a remote, quiet place where he could settle and realise his dream of having a duck pond with pet ducks swimming about contentedly.

He was clever and tenacious. He studied chemical engineering and eventually became a programmer which provided him with the skills to become a digital nomad. He didn’t want to be one of those. New Zealand beckoned and around 2009 he arrived in Dunedin for an English language course and then returned in 2010 on a work visa for a job in Christchurch and then Wellington.

supplied Duck lover Eugene Greendrake

By 2013 he had changed his name to Eugene Greendrake, green being his favourite colour and drake (as in ducks) his favourite animal.

Dream town

Around that time he started looking for a property to fulfil his dream. Nightcaps in Southland fitted the bill. It was in the middle of nowhere but had power, water and plenty of space for DIY activities. And properties were dirt cheap. He bought a quarter-acre on Yarrow St for $25,555.

Here, Greendrake was happy. He found Nightcaps a quaint mix of rural and urban New Zealand. He could get high-speed internet and prompt courier deliveries, while surrounded by paddocks of sheep and cows and a serenity punctured only by the occasional siren blaring from the volunteer fire station.

Before he began living on his section, he got a contractor to dig a large hole for a duck pond. Greendrake surmised that wild ducks would make it home and eventually he would add some pet ones of his own.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The section in Yarrow St, Nightcaps, where Eugene Greendrake built the pond to realise his dream. He lives in a container home.

A local noticed the new pond and dropped off his two pekin ducks there. He didn’t tell Greendrake, who learned later the man only had a bath for the birds to paddle in, and wanted a better life for the pair.

Another local, Greendrake’s neighbour Colin Groube, was the first to notice the pond’s new inhabitants. He named them Drakie and Missy and when they called at his property for a visit he fed them grain. He cut a hole in his fence so they could go back to the pond without going out on the road. Soon, Greendrake noticed the birds too. He wasn’t aware Missy already had a name so called her Duckie.

“They were two lovely ducks,” Groube says. “They used to be out on the road and people driving past would get out and take photographs of them. There were other people with dogs and we never had a problem.”

At the bottom of Yarrow St was a stormwater drain or creek which Drakie and Duckie often frequented. Nearby was the gate to the neighbouring property, owned by farmer Wayne McConnochie who used the land to graze sheep. He claimed to have a problem with marauding dogs savaging his stock and kept dog traps on the property.

Supplied Pekin ducks Drackie and Duckie in happier times. Pekins are known for their affectionate nature, meat and egg production.

Tragedy strikes

On Sunday, August 19, 2018, tragedy struck. The bucolic quiet was broken by an unusual noise near the creek where Duckie and Drakie could often be seen foraging. Groube was the first to give Greendrake the terrible news. What he recounted to Greendrake would set in train five years of legal action requiring decisions and rulings by three District Court judges, four High Court judges and two judges of the Court of Appeal.

The events of that Sunday remain a little murky but Groube claimed he saw McConnochie stop his ute after driving through the farm gate of his property to head home. Groube noticed Drakie and Duckie in the creek beside the ute and then went inside. Then he heard an “unusual” noise.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Eugene Greendrake’s neighbour Colin Groube, who first spotted Drakie and Duckie in Greendrake’s pond.

“I happened to look over to the drain and noticed two white things lying on the edge. Never took much notice but about five minutes later I thought, ‘something funny going on here’. Just as I opened the door, he was walking from - there’s a fence across the drain by my boundary - he was walking back from there and he got in his ute and drove off. The white things were gone.”

Groube investigated and saw feathers, blood and internal organs scattered on the ground and rushed to tell Greendrake. They found Drakie lying dead in the creek and Duckie missing. She would be discovered the next day by a Nightcaps resident with her neck ripped and mauled but alive.

Duckie needed 12 days of veterinary treatment in Invercargill before she was well enough to come home.

Seeking justice

Greendrake texted McConnochie, who told him he had the wrong Wayne. He then complained to the SPCA and the police. The SPCA spoke to McConnochie, but he denied any involvement. Eventually, with no joy from the authorities, Greendrake decided to take the law into his own hands. He started a private prosecution against McConnochie.

The first step was to prepare charging documents (just like the police would). Greendrake’s charges alleged McConnochie had committed an offence under the Dog Control Act by making his dog attack his ducks. He broadened his legal onslaught by also charging the farmer with wilful and reckless mistreatment of two domestic ducks under the Animal Welfare Act.

Supplied Eugene Greendrake and Colin Groube found Drakie lying in the ditch dead after a dog attack.

On September 4, 2018, he went to the Invercargill office of the District Court to lodge his documents. The filing clerk accepted them (the importance of this will be revealed later) and gave them a Court Record Number.

Due to questions about how the charges should be served on McConnochie, the clerk referred the matter to Judge David Saunders who ordered that more evidence would be required. Shortly afterwards District Court Judge Mark Callaghan gave further directions.

Greendrake obliged but, on October 15, Judge Saunders ruled the evidence Greendrake had supplied wasn’t sufficient to justify a trial and declined to accept the charging documents.

Perseverance

Greendrake persevered.

“I regarded those two ducks not just as beloved pets but perhaps like family members. Of course what happened to them was a big loss, stress and pain, so aspiring for justice was a natural reaction,” he says.

He learned about Beverley Renton, who lived about 100m from the scene, who had apparently witnessed the whole incident. In a statement she said she saw a man open the crate on the back of the truck and let three dogs out by the gate. She said a black dog had gone straight for the ducks while the man drove around the paddock. He returned to the gate and she saw him pick up the ducks and put them in the ditch beside the truck. He then drove off.

Supplied The dog attack on Drakie and Duckie happened at this gate at the entrance of farmland owned by Wayne McConnochie.

With the new information at hand, Greendrake asked Judge Saunders to reconsider his decision, but Judge Saunders refused saying the new information was not available at the time the charging documents were filed so could not remedy the defect.

Greendrake was not to be denied. As he could not appeal the ruling, he applied for a judicial review of Judge Saunders’ decision. A judicial review is a proceeding in the High Court where a judge is asked to review the decision of a public or private administrative body including a lower court.

On a mission

The duck fancier was now on a mission and doing the legal work himself. He took a one-hour master class about how to behave in a courtroom and scoured relevant legislation, cases and legal texts.

“I actually tried to seek legal advice. But most lawyers seem to steer away from private prosecutions, and I thought it would be better to have everything under my control anyway,” Greendrake says.

The High Court appointed a lawyer, as contradictor, to argue Judge Saunders’ decision was correct. Another fish hook rose. The lawyer asked whether McConnochie should be joined as a party to the proceeding as he could be affected by the outcome.

Greendrake opposed that move. He didn’t want the complication of McConnochie being involved before the trial and thought it set a bad precedent for private prosecutions.

The issue needed a ruling and the case came before Justice Rachel Dunningham. On July 18, 2019 she ruled that as McConnochie could be impacted by the application to review Judge Saunders’ decision he should be joined as a party.

Stuff Some of the judges of the District, High and Court of Appeal courts who have made rulings or given directions in the case of Greendrake v McConnochie. From top left: Judge Russell Walker, Judge David Saunders, Justice Murray Gilbert, Justice David Gendall, Judge Mark Callaghan, Justice Brendan Brown, Justice Gerald Nation and Justice Rachel Dunningham.

No satisfaction

Greendrake wasn’t happy and wanted to challenge the decision in the Court of Appeal. To do so, he needed Justice Dunningham’s permission to appeal.

By now it was October 2019. The judge threw out Greendrake’s request saying she was not satisfied “that this is a sufficiently arguable error of law to warrant granting leave”.

Not satisfied himself, Greendrake lodged another appeal. He asked the Court of Appeal to rule that Justice Dunningham should have let him appeal her decision.

He claimed the appeal was “sought in the interests of all members of the public who may have to seek justice by way of private prosecution”.

In April 2020, the Court of Appeal ruled against him.

“We do not consider that it is seriously arguable that the joinder decision in this case was wrong,” the court said.

So nearly two years after the attack on Duckie and Drakie, the High Court had yet to decide if Greendrake’s charging documents could jump start his prosecution. The date for the hearing was set for October 22, 2020.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nightcaps is a small rural town in the heart of Southland. It’s houses, a Four Square and a pub.

Before it proceeded, Greendrake sought permission from the High Court to film the hearing for “his own records” and also asked the court to allow members of the public visiting the court to take photographs.

Justice Gerald Nation rejected the request.

Legal victory

It was another knockback but Greendrake was on the cusp of having his only legal victory in the saga (so far).

In November 2020, Justice Dunningham ruled that Judge Saunders had made a mistake in rejecting the charging documents. Under the relevant legislation, once the Invercargill District Court accepted the charging documents, he no longer had jurisdiction to reject them, she said.

The way was now clear for Greendrake to have his day in court to get justice for Duckie and Drakie.

The trial started in the Invercargill District Court before Judge Russell Walker on September 29, 2021. Over the day, Greendrake, who took on the role of prosecutor, suffered several setbacks.

Renton’s evidence was a little lacking which was not surprising given the event happened three years before, and she lived at least 100m from the scene. Greendrake made the rookie mistake of getting her to identify McConnochie in court. McConnochie’s lawyer successfully objected. Greendrake should have just asked her to name the farmer she saw.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nightcaps on a weekday is a thriving rural centre. Weekends can be even busier.

Groube was the other witness. He had not seen a black dog, had not seen the dog attack the ducks and it became clear he had “little time” for McConnochie.

McConnochie told the court he had gone to the property on the Sunday with two huntaway dogs, ginger and grey in colour, to check on his sheep. He had hoped to shoot a black labrador who had been worrying the sheep but his dog trap had been sprung. He denied having anything to do with the attack on Duckie and Drakie.

Judge Walker felt he was being truthful and found the charges were not made out and considered there was significant doubt that McConnochie was in fact the owner or possessor of the dog in question.

Not finished yet

It was a massive blow for Greendrake but he wasn’t finished yet. He sought the leave of the High Court to appeal Judge Walker’s decision, claiming the judge had made numerous errors of law such as not allowing Renton to identify McConnochie in court.

He also claimed Judge Walker had failed to take account of various discrepancies in McConnochie’s evidence.

Justice Rob Osborne decided the matter on the papers.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Justice Rob Osborne delivered what could be the final blow to Eugene Greendrake’s efforts to get justice for Drakie and Duckie.

“Ultimately it is my finding that the proposed grounds of appeal have no merit. In essence, Mr Greendrake’s complaints combine to the central proposition that the Judge reached an incorrect factual conclusion... That was a conclusion clearly open to the Judge on the basis of the evidence presented,” he ruled.

With the appeal out of the way, the District Court considered an application by McConnochie to be compensated for costs he incurred in defending the charges.

The bill arrives

Judge Walker, in awarding $10,000 to McConnochie, found there had been a “fundamental evidential insufficiency” in Greendrake’s prosecution, the evidence falling “well short of the threshold to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt”.

The Judge observed “the passion and vigour” Greendrake gave to the prosecution “overwhelmed his ability to make an objective assessment of the evidence necessary to establish the charges. These proceedings were not the appropriate mechanism to grieve his loss”.

McConnochie then asked the High Court to award him $8365 for the legal costs involved in opposing Greendrake’s request for leave to appeal the District Court’s decision.

In April this year Justice Osborne agreed McConnochie deserved a significant award and ordered Greendrake to pay the farmer $4500.

Greendrake could be forgiven for feeling beaten and downhearted. After nearly five years of legal action he was left with a bill of $14,500 and not much to show for his endeavours.

But the battle doesn’t end.

supplied It’s been a years-long battle for Greendrake but he’s not ready to give up

The appeal of appeals

Greendrake says he intends to obey the costs orders “however unjust I may think they are”.

“Right now I don't have to though because I am appealing them

Nor does he think it’s been a big waste of time.

“I had been generally curious and enthusiastic about law and how the justice system worked. Having this hands-on experience has been quite invaluable and illuminating to the extent that I think it pays off the effort even if I don't win.”

He agrees the five-year legal saga is a lot of fuss about two ducks.

“But the actual fuss isn't about the ducks. The gist of the fuss is effectively about how the justice system (both the judiciary and the lawyers) gets irritated and defensive when self-represented non-lawyers break the pattern and start advancing well-grounded hard-to-rebut arguments and demonstrate deep knowledge of the law.

“In their view, lay litigants (lay private prosecutors especially) aren't really supposed to do that. It disturbs the lawyers'/judges' well-established, comfortable ecosystem and pecking order in which meritorious lawyering is supposed to be done by lawyers only, and lay people are supposed to nod, revere and pay the bills. Whoever dares to disobey that pattern and think they can do serious DIY lawyering, are supposed to be laughed out of the courtroom and be eventually stung by costs orders to discourage anyone else from daring.

“So, in this case, the system has been demonstrating rather severe immune reaction to me probing it, and it has been rather difficult for them because when you say two plus two makes four it's really hard to oppose it.”

Life goes on

Life goes on in Nightcaps. Greendrake is building his own house and the pond continues to host ducks.

In 2018, Greendrake bought Donald to replace Drakie. Donald is about seven. McConnochie has sold up and moved away and did not want to comment while the legal action continues.

Duckie and Drakie’s progeny also live on. Greendrake incubated the clutch of eggs Duckie, who lived for another two years after the attack, had at the time.

“I was very motivated to ensure they survive. She also had one duckling naturally on her own. I have since sold a few of their descendants to other duck lovers in Southland, so Duckie and Drakie keep living in that sense.”

The two pekin ducks will also live on in New Zealand legal history.

Five fun facts about pekin ducks:

Pekin ducks are derived from birds brought to Europe and America from China in the 19th century.

The birds that went to Germany have developed into a different breed called the german pekin.

In the US, pekin ducks form more than half of all ducks raised for slaughter.

The ducks can lay as many as 150 eggs a year but are not good sitters and the eggs may need to be artificially incubated.

Peking duck is a renowned Chinese dish. The meat is characterised by its thin crispy skin.