Woman gets half share in house after judge finds agreement was unfair

A vulnerable young mother who signed an agreement promising her partner that she wouldn’t make a claim for an interest in the home they shared has won a court battle to have the agreement thrown out.

Walter and Alice, not their real names, lived as a couple for about 17 years, including periods of separation.

The pair began a relationship when they were teenagers.

Walter bought a house in 2001 for $60,000. He used $7000 of his money for the deposit and the rest was a bank loan.

The relationship was rocky, with periods of separation, but they reconciled and got together again in 2002.

Their first child was born the next year and a few months after that Walter sold the first house and bought another for $128,000, using proceeds from the sale of the first house and a new bank loan.

Justice Jillian Mallon heard the matter in the High Court at Napier in October last year.

Alice said they always referred to this house as ‘their home’ and had discussed putting her name on the title when they married. Walter said they never had such a discussion, and they were clear that they wouldn’t marry.

In 2004 the couple split up again for a while. They agreed that Alice could stay in the house and pay rent to Walter. They later resumed their relationship.

Around his time Walter became concerned about their unstable relationship and his interest in the property, so with Alice’s agreement he had an agreement drafted by his sister that stipulated that the house was not relationship property and was solely owned by him.

The agreement was signed with witnesses present, but neither party sought independent legal advice.

The couple had two further children and continued the rocky relationship until 2017 when Alice and the children left the property.



Matters deteriorated and became hostile, with disputes about who had care of the children.

In 2019 Alice claimed half the equity in the property and a declaration that the agreement was void on the basis it was seriously unjust. She also sought rent from Walter for the period he had lived in the house after their separation.

Walter sought an order that the agreement was upheld and said that if it wasn’t upheld he wanted at least 80% of the relationship property.

The matters were heard by Justice Jillian Mallon in the High Court at Napier late last year.

There was conflicting evidence around the circumstances that led to the signed agreement.

Walter said he told Alice he’d rather split up than risk the consequences of her having a claim on the house, and that it was Alice who suggested they sign an agreement to ensure the house remained his property.



Alice said the pair had not been discussing getting back together at the time the agreement was discussed and that she thought the agreement was to protect Walter while they were separated, and she was renting the house. She said Walter told her that if she didn’t sign the agreement she wouldn’t be able to live in the house.

She told the court she had been afraid of Walter and that he threatened to kill her “multiple times”. He said this was “absolute nonsense”.

In a decision issued at the end of March, Justice Mallon said she preferred Alice’s evidence about how the agreement came about, and that Alice would have been more concerned about keeping the peace and having a secure place to live with a young child rather than thinking about what she might be losing by signing the agreement.

Under the Property (Relationships) Act an agreement like the one the couple signed is only valid if the parties have had independent legal advice before signing it.

Mallon said it was clear that neither Walter nor Alice had the benefit of independent legal advice before signing the agreement.

She noted that Alice had been young, unqualified, with a young baby, without assets and with parents she could not live with when she was told to sign the agreement if she wanted to rent the house when the couple was separated.

“Those are unfair circumstances in which to sign the agreement on the terms on which it was drafted when she did not have the benefit of legal advice,” Mallon said.

Mallon said Alice was vulnerable, and the benefits and negatives of entering the agreement needed to be explained to her by someone independent.

Mallon rejected Alice’s claim for rent from Walter for the years since the relationship ended.

She ordered that the relationship property, including the house which was now valued at $525,000, was to be shared equally. Walter had three months to settle Alice’s claim.