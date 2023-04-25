'Operation Monte Cassino' teaches Gore school pupils about the life of a soldier

Being a soldier on the front line would be much harder than 10-year-old Nate Mulqueen thought.

“You have to look behind you and all around you to make sure you’re not being shot at. And it’s muddy,’’ he said.

The pupil at Gore’s St Mary’s School was one of about 70 who took part in Operation Monte Cassino on Monday, to give them an insight into the life of a soldier before Anzac Day.

Led by current and former military personnel, the pupils crawled under a camo net, climbed up a ramp, fired at targets with water balloons and nerf guns and went for a ride in World War II era Willys jeeps and NZDF unimog as green smoke wafted over the school grounds.

And as they were put through their paces and being presented with medals at the end of the Operation, they were being watched by World War 2 veteran, 101-year-old Fred Cooper, who stayed out of the rain in the warmth of a vehicle.

Cooper was an engineer in the 7th Field Company Engineers, served in the Middle East, and fought at the real Battle of Cassino in Italy.

Robyn Edie/Stuff St Mary’s School pupils, back row from left, Libby Richardson, Mya Soper, Piper Cole and Emma Kitto, and front row from left, Malakai McRae, Henry Howden and driver and jeep owner Cecil Sutton of Waikaia, at Operation Monte Cassino.

“It’s fantastic. It’s taken a lot of co-ordination,’’ Cooper said.

“It’s a great way to tell the history of war. As they grow older they will remember what they did here.’’

The Operation was led by former territorial soldier Michael O’Neill QSM, with support from current military police officer Wayne McClelland, former NZDF soldier Adam Roberts, members of the Gore District Memorial RSA, the 24 Battalion from Invercargill, and other volunteers.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Crawling under the camo net is Shane Omega, 9, with Lachie Moriati, 9, behind.

The lesson was not about glorifying war, O’Neill said.

“It’s teaching them a bit about what a soldier’s life is like and the training they’d have to go through to become one,’’ he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore resident Fred Cooper, 101, watched Operation Monte Cassino at St Mary’s School from the car.

Principal Mallory Hood said the pupils were ‘’the ones carrying the memories of fallen soldiers’’.

The school had staged two major lessons with the help of O’Neill and his team to teach the pupils about being soldiers, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Nate Mulqueen, 10, left, and Mason Wootten, 10, in their army gear on the course.

“It’s good for the pupils to know these younger veterans that are here helping out today, so they realise that veterans aren’t just World War I and World War II soldiers. These guys have been on the front line in conflict and as peacekeepers, so they know what it’s like.’’

The Operation began with a morning liturgy, where pupils sung the national anthem and listened to a song called ‘Fallen Youth’, sung by former St Mary’s pupil Jackie Bristow.

Robyn Edie/Stuff NZ Defence Force Military Police Reserve Wayne McClelland, of Gore, pins a medal onto Ruby Friend, 9, after Operation Monte Cassino finished.

The lesson about the life of a soldier began straight away, as they were asked to ‘’pray really hard’’ to make the rain stop.

“I know it's a bit wet out there, but wars don’t stop because its raining,’’ Hood told the pupils – many of whom were dressed as soldiers, nurses and even an airline pilot.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Elsa Fraser, 9, left, and Emma Kitto, 10, throw water bombs at a target.

Sitting in the back of a Willy’s Jeep, as the rain came down, Mitchell Chittock, 9, said it would be ‘’nervous and hard’’ on the front line.

Briee Vallely,​ 10, said she had enjoyed the shooting, riding in the jeeps and travelling around Gore in the unimog, but ‘’going to war would not be fun’’.