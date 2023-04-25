French delegation returns WWI taonga to descendants of Māori Pioneer Battalion

Le Quesnoy in France has celebrated its liberation by New Zealand soldiers for more than 100 years.

More than 100 years since a te reo Māori message was carved into chalk tunnels under the French town of Arras during World War I, a delegation has returned the taonga to descendants of the New Zealand Tunnelling Company.

On Monday, the eve of Anzac Day, a mayoral delegation from the city of Arras in northern France returned a framed print of the message left by members of the 43 Māori Battalion Pioneers in World War 1.

Receiving it on behalf of the group, known as Kia Maumahara Māori Pioneers – Forgotten 43​, was Angela Karini​, Ngāti Porou, whose grandfather Private Toi Karini, from Tologa Bay, received the French Croix De Guerre for Meritorious Service.

“The message says ‘Kia kaha, kia toa’ ... it speaks to the idea of encouraging whoever reads it to be brave, to continue to endure, to continue to advance, to continue to achieve and succeed,” Karini said at the small ceremony held at the French Ambassador’s residence in Wellington.

The inscription, which had only recently been discovered, gave hope that there were more stories to be found within the caverns, she said.

“This represents potential to me of more memories that they’ve left for us and to maintain our connection with the people of Arras because it’s such as rich relationship.”

Joh Hurihanginui​, Ngāti Whakaaue​, was also in attendance to receive a framed print of the inscription. Hurihanginui welcomed the French delegation at a pōwhiri in Ohinemutu, Rotorua on April 18.

Arras Mayor Frédéric Leturque​ said the ceremony was a way of thanking the tunnellers, diplomats and descendants for the foundation they had helped to build.

“Arras continues to discover step-by-step and develop our relations with New Zealand and the Māori tunnellers more and more every time we arrive here.

Finlay Dunseath/Stuff Joh Hurihanginui, Ngāti Whakaaue, and Angela Karini, Ngāti Porou received framed prints of an inscription reading ‘Kia kaha, kia toa’.

“This ceremony was a way of thanking everybody for the foundations they have built.”

Four New Zealand ambassadors to France were presented with the Medal of Arras to honour their contribution to the relationship between the nations.

“The ambassadors really helped to build these relations as well, it’s what keeps them strong,” Leturque said.

BRETT KILLINGTON/SUPPLIED A section of the Arras cavern wall bearing the words “Kia Ora NZ” was passed to Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell by Arras Mayor Frédéric Leturque on April 18.

Arras was heavily bombarded during the war, and Allied forces brought in Kiwi tunnellers to carve out a vast underground facility in its chalk foundations. Beneath Arras lies a vast series of tunnels signposted with New Zealand names - Bluff, Russell, Wellington and more.

The men in the New Zealand Tunnelling Company were the first New Zealanders to reach the Western Front. Stationed in tArras, they were tasked with building an extensive underground system of facilities capable of housing 20,000 people, fitted out with running water, electric lights and a light rail system.

Louise and Peter Kiely attended Monday night’s event in honour of their grandfather, Sapper Thomas Kiely, a member of the New Zealand Tunnelling Company. Their grandfather died when his son Tom was only five years old, leaving him orphaned.

Clarisse Christie/Supplied New Zealand ambassadors to France were presented with the Medal of Arras to honour their contribution to the relationship between the nations. From left Sarah Dennis, Adrian Macey, Arras Mayor Frédéric Leturque, French Ambassador to New Zealand Laurence Beau, Jane Coombs and James Kember.

Peter Kiely said it was not until his father was 80 years old that he discovered his father’s involvement in the Arras tunnels.

“Dad in his 80s learnt where his father was ... it was wonderful to have that story completed, and we were able to go his kids and take photographs as to where his father was, and it was very moving for him.

“To go underground into those tunnels, damp, very deep, claustrophobic ... they were very brave.”

“I think it’s incredible it’s a unique part of New Zealand and France’s history and what I like is they are clearly very grateful,” Kiely said.

During its trip to New Zealand, the French delegation has visited NZ Tunnelling and Pioneer descendants in Waihi, Rotorua and the Cook Islands.