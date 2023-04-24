Complaint over woman being 'grabbed' at international trade event unlikely to go further
A complaint about a woman being manhandled at a trade visit is unlikely to go further.
The woman alleged she was grabbed and had unwanted photographs taken of her by two men who were representatives of a co-operative linked to Indian dairy giant Amul, who were visiting New Zealand as part of a trade delegation.
Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Agriculture under-secretary Jo Luxton were both present at the event in Waimakariri, North Canterbury last Monday but said they did not see the incident.
A police spokesperson said officers were working to resolve the matter with the parties involved.
Stuff understands the woman was grabbed by a man who turned her around to face another man, who took a photo.
After she complained, a senior executive from Amul reprimanded the men and made sure the photographs were deleted.