Complaint over woman being 'grabbed' at international trade event unlikely to go further

A complaint about a woman being manhandled at a trade visit is unlikely to go further.

The woman alleged she was grabbed and had unwanted photographs taken of her by two men who were representatives of a co-operative linked to Indian dairy giant Amul, who were visiting New Zealand as part of a trade delegation.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Agriculture under-secretary Jo Luxton were both present at the event in Waimakariri, North Canterbury last Monday but said they did not see the incident.

A police spokesperson said officers were working to resolve the matter with the parties involved.

READ MORE:

* Biosecurity and Sustainable Farming Fund big winners in Budget

* Iran Embassy says handshake request, of Labour MP, out of respect

* Judith Collins: Women's rights trump cultural customs in NZ



Stuff understands the woman was grabbed by a man who turned her around to face another man, who took a photo.

After she complained, a senior executive from Amul reprimanded the men and made sure the photographs were deleted.