Person trapped as crash between car and truck leaves state highway shut

A person has been seriously injured and left trapped in a vehicle after a crash between a car and a truck that forced the closure of State Highway 1 south of Christchurch.

Emergency services are working to free the person after the collision on Main Road South between Hororata Dunsandel Road and Browns Road, near Dunsandel, at about 3.40pm on Monday.

The crash is understood to have caused gridlock, with traffic heading north backed up to the Synlait factory 7.5km away.

Detours are in place, and motorists are being advised to follow the directions of emergency service staff on the ground.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

