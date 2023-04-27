'Over-zealous' CPR might have killed skier who hit skifield fence post

The death of a skier who hit a fencepost at Queenstown’s Coronet Peak may have been due to “over-zealous, vigorous resuscitation”, a forensic pathologist says.

Dr Martin Sage was giving evidence at the trial of NZSki over the September 2019 death of Anita Graf, before Judge Geoff Rea in the Queenstown District Court on Wednesday.

The company is facing a WorkSafe charge of exposing mountain users to serious injury or death, following Graf’s death.

The 60-year-old, a former ski instructor, skied into an exposed post for a deer fence near the bottom of Sugar’s Run during an early morning ski.

READ MORE:

* Big drop in skiing and snowboarding injuries attributed to prevention work

* Queenstown skier dies on final early-bird run of the season at Coronet Peak

* High-tech snow factory at Coronet Peak could extend ski season



She received immediate first aid and CPR, but died at the scene.

Sage was asked by NZSki to review the original pathologist’s report, which found the cause of death was blunt force and cardiac trauma.

Sage said the internal chest injuries were “unusually severe” given the witness descriptions of Graf’s slow speed at the time of the crash.

“It’s possible that these [injuries] are all down to the impact but there’s a very real possibility that some if not all the injuries in her chest are due to resuscitation,” he said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Graf with a new grandchild, shortly before she died in a skiing accident at Coronet Peak in September 2019.

“It might be the result of over-zealous, vigorous resuscitation.”

He and his colleagues were increasingly seeing cases where injuries were associated with CPR.

The emphasis for CPR training was “go early, go hard” but this was leading to rib fractures, raptured heart chambers, and other injuries, he said.

Judge Rea questioned whether the suggestion was speculation. Sage said the cause of the fatal injuries was indeterminable.

“This is an unusual impact accident,” he said.

A CT scan before the autopsy might have answered more questions but this facility was not available in Dunedin, Sage said.

STUFF Cricketer David Wakefield's heart stopped for 26 minutes when he suffered a major cardiac arrest during fitness drills. He was saved by team-mates and paramedics, and is now encouraging everyone to learn first aid. (First published July 2021)

Witnesses described Graf on the morning of the crash as “full of horsepower” and said she was having a good time.

The deer fence she hit surrounded a snow-making water reservoir at the bottom of Sugar’s Run – an advanced ski run.

It was later discovered that ski patroller Ashley Stewart had compiled a report in about 2014 highlighting significant danger due to the fence.

It was found in a personal computer file during WorkSafe’s investigation into Graf’s death.

During an interview with a WorkSafe representative that was played to the court, NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson said he only became aware of the assessment during the investigation.

Supplied/Stuff NZSki chief executive Paul Anderson says he was unaware of a ski patroller’s report that recommended padding be applied to the fence post.

He believed it was likely the report or recommendations went to the ski area manager at the time.

Ultimately, protective padding was applied to 10 of the 28 fence posts that were recommended in the report – excluding the one Graf hit.

Anderson said he was disappointed the full recommendations of the report were not passed on to the board as it would certainly have been approved.

Ski industry expert James Lazor said the health and safety system in place at Coronet Peak was reasonable and practical, and the company “applied industry best standards”.

The 2014 report should be approached with caution as it did not follow processes and appeared to have been done on the volition of a “junior patroller”, he said.

Going by incident reports “it’s estimated that 1 million plus skiers have skied past this point without an incident”, Lazor said.

Under cross-examination, he said that statistic related to fatal and serious incidents.

He also said he was not aware of any risk assessments completed by NZSki on the fence posts surrounding the reservoir.

The trial began last week and is due to conclude on Thursday.

An application by NZSki counsel James Raply, KC, for the charge to be thrown out, following the prosecution’s evidence, was dismissed by Judge Rea.