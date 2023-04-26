Kiwi pilot taken hostage asks Indonesian army to stop dropping bombs

A Kiwi pilot taken hostage in Indonesia has asked government officials to stop dropping bombs in the area because it’s “dangerous” to his safety.

Phillip Mehrtens was taken by the West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB)​ on February 7 (New Zealand time) after members stormed his Susi Air plane and set it on fire.

Three months after he was captured, Mehrtens has appeared in a video with two of his captors.

In a brief statement allegedly filmed on Monday, he said, “As you can see, I am alive”, following rumours last week he had been killed.

READ MORE:

* 'Disappointing': Friend of Kiwi pilot held hostage in West Papua laments rescue effort

* Kiwi pilot needs to negotiate own release from Papuan separatists, former hostage says

* Friend's plea for release of 'gentle' Kiwi who's worked 'honestly' to help Papua



“I’ve been eating well, drinking. I live with the people here. We travel together as required. We sit together and rest together,” he said.

In the blurry video he appeared to be wearing some kind of restraint around his wrists and his neck, and was wearing shorts.

Mehrtens said the Indonesian army had been dropping bombs in the area over the past week.

“There’s no need. It’s dangerous for me and everybody here,” he said, before thanking everyone for their support.

TPNPB spokesperson Sebby Sambon said Indonesian military helicopters had been conducting air strikes in the area.

Supplied A new video of Phillip Mehrtens shows he is alive.

Last week the BBC reported Indonesian officials had confirmed at least one Indonesian solider had been killed in a rebel attack while searching for Mehrtens.

Rebels later claimed nine soldiers were shot dead in the clash, while the Associated Press cited military sources that put the death toll at six.

The Indonesian troops were attacked on Sunday while searching for Mehrtens near a separatist stronghold in the mountainous Nduga district, the military said.

Gunmen shot a soldier who fell into a 15m-deep ravine, then launched a second attack while troops were recovering the body, First Admiral Julius Widjojono told reporters.

“The condition of the other soldiers who are spread in several locations is still unknown,” he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) is continuing to work closely with Indonesian authorities to ensure Mehrtens’ safe release, and has previously said his welfare remained a “top priority”.

An MFAT spokesperson said the ministry was aware of a video of New Zealander taken hostage in Papua, but would not comment further at this time.

Susi Air The type of aircraft Phillip Mehrtens was flying before he was taken hostage in Papua.

Unconfirmed media reports from Indonesia suggest Mehrtens was meant to fly 15 construction workers out of the area when he was captured.

The workers took refuge in a local priest’s house after a group of armed rebels threatened to kill them. They were subsequently rescued by the Indonesian army.

New Zealand currently works with the Indonesian defence force on joint officer and non-combat training, humanitarian operations and at regional forums. There is also a formal arrangement with Indonesian police that allows better co-operation between both forces.

It is understood Mehrtens grew up in Christchurch and underwent his primary pilot training at the International Aviation Academy at Christchurch Airport in 2007/8 before working overseas for eight years.Mehrtens was flying for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air when he was kidnapped, a company he first worked with after finishing flight school, before he returned to New Zealand in 2016.

In a previous video a month ago that Stuff has chosen not to release, Mehrtens said that he had been “really worried” about his family and asked his employer to arrange for any salaries owed to him to be directly paid to his wife, so she can pay for food and bills.

Supplied The separatists have previously published a document they allege belongs to Mehrtens.

An emotional Mehrtens asked his family not to worry about him.

“I love you and miss you both very much. I think about you every day. Try not to worry about me.”

Mehrtens said he was being taken care of “as well as can be expected”, given the situation.

“They always give me enough food and water. They have provided some warm clothes for me and any medicines as required, due to my lack of conditioning for the long walk that we take.”

Mehrtens then asked the rest of his New Zealand family to be “strong and patient”, saying “I hope we can all be together soon”.

Conflicts between indigenous Papuans and Indonesian security forces are common in the impoverished Papua region, a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia.

Conflict in the region has spiked in the past year, with dozens of rebels, security forces and civilians killed.