Why is there a well under this couple's Pukekohe house? No-one knows

A well under a house in the Auckland suburb of Pukekohe was discovered years after the property was purchased, and repeated floodings has the owners asking the council to take responsibility as it wasn't included on any LIM reports or property documentation.

Shenaaz and Homi Mistry had 10 happy years in their Pukekohe home. Then in 2011 the bottom of their house flooded.

Why? Because a well, unknown to them and Auckland Council, had suddenly begun to flow beneath their lounge.

The three-bedroom Hooper Ave property was perfect. Room for their family to grow, with the Whangapouri creek winding alongside them.

Their council property report (LIM report) warned the house intersects with a flood sensitive area thanks to the stream.

But it made no mention of one key flood risk: a 10 metre well, or bore, running beneath the house.

An 800x500mm concrete slab 100mm thick, with two mounting brackets and a single pipe poking out, covers the well. No one has been able to budge it.

During heavy rains the well fills and floods underneath their home – since 2011 it has flooded at least once a year, and sometimes more than that.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Why was a house built on top of this well?

The couple said in the years they’ve been looking for answers from officials, the best they’ve got is sympathy.

“Only sympathy: sorry to hear this, sorry to hear that,” Homi Mistry said.

“Now it’s getting beyond my limit.”

The couple believe all that water is to blame for Shenaaz Mistry’s repeated bouts of bronchitis, and desperately want to know how their house was consented in the first place, back in the 1980s.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The couple still have some belongings upstairs that they need to carefully extract.

“Why should we suffer for their mistake?” Homi said.

The couple said when they bought in 2003, they were young and new to New Zealand.

The stream, or the possibility of a 1-in-100-year flood event wasn’t top of mind, they said. Now no one will buy the property from them and they’re not sure what to do.

They feel they should have been able to rely on the LIM report, which costs money to get a copy of, in order to decide on the right house to invest in.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Shenaaz, Homi and their dogs Mini and Mocha need a place to call home.

During the Auckland Anniversary floods, more than a metre of water filled the house, and council staff slapped a yellow sticker on the window.

The pair and their two dogs, Mini and Mocha, started looking for somewhere to say.

Due to the dogs, they were rejected from multiple rentals and motels, and stayed in their car for three weeks before finding a rental in Pōkeno.

The Mistrys’ builder, Sandeep Raju of Compass Homes Ltd, said in over 20 years on the job he’s never seen a well underneath a house.

Chris McKeen/Stuff With a stream barely two metres from their home and a well beneath it, the Mistrys no longer want to live in their Hooper Ave property.

Some 70% of the house was damaged in the January floods, and could be repaired, Raju said. But should it?

“There is a geyser every few months and water continually hitting the surface of the house,” he said.

“We’re not building a boat house. It’s normal timber and it will rot.”

In a statement, Auckland Council director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs said he sympathises with the Mistry family, and “can appreciate how distressing their situation must be”.

After a thorough search of council records, Hobbs found a letter for the Mistrys sent in September 2011 from a senior storm water engineer, who said the council wouldn’t be taking responsibility for the well, or bore, because it is not a “council asset”.

However, the Mistrys say they never received it.

“We hold no records of a consent ever being issued for a private bore at this address and it is reasonable to assume the legacy Franklin District Council or the Auckland Regional Council were not aware of its existence at the time the house was consented in 1990,” Hobbs said this week.

“We cannot comment on how knowledge of the bore might have affected the building consents issued at that time.

“We are sorry to hear that this private bore continues to cause issues for Mr and Mrs Mistry. However, as this is not a council asset to maintain, our advice remains that they seek advice from experts to address the issue.”