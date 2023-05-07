Meredith Karim can listen and speak, but she thinks in sign language

Meredith Karim, left, was a voice and ears for mum Chantelle De Cleene, right, during her childhood.

Meredith Karim​ was just five months old when she started using New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) to communicate.

She was born a hearing child to deaf parents, often known by the acronym Coda (child of Deaf adult).

“As an infant, I would point at things, and my mum would teach me the signs. I was completely non-verbal until I was about four when I learned to speak.”

Her first language was NZSL, and she describes her childhood as being her parents’ voice and ears.

“I knew from a young age my parents were slightly different from everyone else’s. They couldn’t hear me calling out to them.

“If a car was tooting behind my mum while she was driving, I would have to let her know by kicking the back of her seat and waving out to her.”

Her earliest memories include wetting herself in kindergarten because the teachers didn’t understand the sign in NZSL for “toilet”.

“I was doing the sign for toilet and the kindy teachers didn't understand a word I was saying, so I ended up wetting myself.

“When my mum came to get me, they asked what the sign meant. After this incident, I was taught to speak certain words with the help of my grandparents while still incorporating NZSL.”

Supplied Meredith Karim, pictured centre as a child, with her parents Chantelle De Cleene and Peter Barker, and her brother Ryan Barker.

Karim says her grandparents were the biggest influence in helping her learn how to talk and redeveloping her hearing side, while still holding on to her Coda identity.

The 26-year-old is now a staunch advocate for the deaf community and over a number of years has raised awareness about growing up a child of Deaf adults, and the struggles faced by those who are deaf or hard of hearing

She says there were times when she “really” struggled with learning throughout school, and would have liked to have been taught using a mix of both voice and NZSL.

“Sign language is its own kind of English, with its own grammar. We don't say words like ‘the’. It gets removed from the sentence.

“So for example, you would say, ‘I went to the store’ in English, but in NZSL you would say, ‘I went to store’. For this reason, my written English is a lot better than my spoken English.”

She says while most people have a voice talking in their heads expressing their thoughts, she visualises hers in NZSL.

“I'm a very visual learner. I like to visualise things and then put it together in my head in sign language. Codas call this our special talent, and it's very much how my brain works.

“When I was at school, if I didn't understand something, and I didn't know a sign for it, I would have to ask my parents to be able to fully gain an understanding of it.”

Karim says it wasn’t until high school where she had the option to be fully immersed in sign language outside the home.

“I went to high school down in Palmerston North, and they had a deaf unit. It was a very small class, but we were taught sign language during lunch breaks and at after school classes. It made me feel able to be myself more.

“This gave me a lot of confidence and at university, I became the person teaching sign language to fellow nursing students, especially during placements when we sometimes dealt with deaf patients.”

The west Auckland woman is now a registered nurse and still uses her special talent on a daily basis.

“Whenever we have a deaf patient, I've been able to communicate with them in NZSL. They've expressed it's been really helpful having someone that can fully sign, because they feel they're actually being heard.”

She says accessibility remains a “major” barrier for the deaf community and greater understanding around how they navigate the world is needed.

“I’ve grown up seeing my parents go to appointments and there'd be no interpreter and no accessibility at all for them. I got stuck translating serious situations, and it wasn't the most appropriate thing for a child to be doing.

“Even activities which were supposed to be relaxing became a chore for me. Before subtitles were a common feature on television, I used to sit there and translate shows for my parents just so they could understand.”

Supplied Meredith Karim, far right, on her wedding day to Faris Karim, far left, pictured with Meredith’s mother Chantelle De Cleene and step-father Richard Duff.

She says she lived in a constant state of stress and developed “major anxiety” about leaving her parents without any way to communicate.

Karim says while deaf culture is diverse and can differ according to geographical location, “even just having basic knowledge of our community would go a long way”.

”It’s the little things that can really help, such as looking at the person when you're talking, and using your expressions.

“It's even just knowing a couple of basic sign words related to your job would really make them 100 times happier and 100 times more appreciative.”

New Zealand Sign Language Week runs from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14.