Court: Man denies shooting at house in Tuatapere

The man was sentenced to four months community detention for holding the firearms.

A man has pleaded not guilty to a charge of firing a weapon at a house in the western Southland town of Tuatapere.

Hayden Crawley, 25, appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday via audio-visual-link.

Through his lawyer Keith Owen, he denied charges of recklessly discharging a .22 calibre rifle, unlawful assembly and aggravated burglary, all at Tuatapere on March 29.

Following the incident, police said shortly before 11pm they received a report that a firearm had been discharged outside a property on Half Mile Rd, and they confirmed shots were fired into the house.

Crawley is one of two men facing charges in relation to the incident.

Judge Russell Walker remanded Crawley in custody until his next appearance on June 12, for a case review hearing.