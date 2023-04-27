Gritty murder mystery series The Gone shot in town of love Te Aroha

Richard Flood and Acushla-Tara Kupe star as Theo Richter and Diana Huia in The Gone, a gritty murder-mystery television series shot in Te Aroha last year.

It might be known as the town of love, but Te Aroha will soon be seen as a town of death, in a grim new murder-mystery television series.

A hub for the surrounding dairy community and a growing tourism centre, thanks to its mineral baths, the township now also doubles for the fictional Mt Affinity in The Gone.

The series, an Ireland/New Zealand co-production, will begin screening next month. It is one of the largest productions to make use the Waikato since the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films, and injected an estimated $1 million into the town’s economy during the six-week shoot last year.

It is also tipped to bring at least a modest ongoing financial boost to the region.

As well as the familiar mountain looming over the town, Te Aroha-ites will be able to spot numerous local businesses and locations in the show – and they will also literally be able to see themselves, with some scenes employing about 200 locals as extras.

It stars Irish actor Richard Flood, who is perhaps best known for his role as Ford Kellog in the series Shameless. He also recently finished a stint as a series regular on the long-running Grey’s Anatomy.

Playing opposite Flood is New Zealand actress Acushla-Tara Kupe (Ngāti Maniapoto), who has previously been seen in the cult film Fresh Meat, as well as the BBC drama series Creeped Out. The cast also features Michelle Fairley, Carolyn Bracken, Wayne Hapi, Liam Carney, Scott Wills and Manu Bennett.

Supplied The mighty Mt Te Aroha plays a prominent role in The Gone - doubling for the fictional Mt Affinity.

But arguably the biggest star is Te Aroha itself. The town plays the role of Mt Affinity, which – according the publicity material – is “nestled below an epic coastal mountain” and has a dark history of unexplained murders.

Events kick off when two young Irish tourists, Sinead Martin and Ronan Garvey, vanish without trace. Irish police detective Theo Richter (Flood) teams with New Zealand detective Diana Huia (Kupe) to find them.

Of course, the situation turns out to be much more complex than a mere missing persons case. Martin’s mother Hannah (Fairley) is a special criminal court judge in Dublin who has incurred the ire of a notorious Irish family-turned-international drug cartel – one of whom recently moved to New Zealand to live.

Geoffrey H. Short/supplied Irish police detective Theo Richter (Richard Flood) teams with New Zealand detective Diana Huia (Acushla-Tara Kupe) to solve the mystery of a missing pair of tourists – but the case soon becomes much more complex.

Richter, meanwhile, is battling his own demons and Huia – whose home town is Mt Affinity – also has no shortage of baggage to contend with.

Flood said he greatly enjoyed his time in Te Aroha.

“Small towns anywhere have their own little microcosm, and we got to know a lot of locals who were all brilliant.

“They were very receptive and for scenes where we needed a lot of extras, the town really supported us. It felt like the whole town was happy to have us there. It's just been, it's been a blast, it really has.”

The series was shot late last year, partially in Auckland as well as Te Aroha. It was an inclusive production, with Māori accounting for about 40% of the production crew, and about 5% of the spoken dialogue in the series is te reo.

Erin Griffiths from the regional film office Screen Waikato helped facilitate the production.

“We are lucky [the producers of] The Gone chose to use the unique and beautiful Te Aroha as its key location. After the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings filming, the Waikato hasn't been utilised to its fill potential and there is so much we have to offer.”

“We work with national and international location scouts and production companies to promote our region, and we look forward to hosting more productions.”

The Gone’s producer Timothy White (The Luminaries) said Te Aroha “had been a brilliant place to film and looked fabulous on the screen. The locals had been fantastic and the crew had loved their stay.”

About 80 cast and crew members resided in Te Aroha during the production. They filled up most of the local accommodation and provided an unexpected boon for many of the local restaurants and cafés.

Depending on whether the series proves a success, the film crews – and the money – could yet return.

The Gone will screen at 8.30pm on Sunday, May 7 on TVNZ 1, and all episodes will be available on TVNZ + at the same time.