Person dead after being trapped between truck and trailer at workplace in Christchurch

A person has died following a workplace incident in the Christchurch suburb Hornby.

A person has died following a workplace-related incident in Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said the person had been critically injured after being trapped between a truck and a trailer around 12.30 pm on Monday.

“Medical assistance was immediately provided however tragically the person died a short time later,” they said.

Hato Hone St John were in attendance and responded to the scene in Hornby with four rapid response units and one ambulance.

“We were not required for transportation,” a St John spokesperson said.

WorkSafe NZ has been notified and an investigation has been opened into the incident.

A spokesperson from WorkSafe Nz said they cannot comment any further while the investigation is ongoing.