11 days left to fill out Census forms, or face $2000 fine

Stats NZ deputy chief statistician Simon Mason told Breakfast the Census will go ahead as planned, with options being considered for those still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

People have just 11 days left to fill out their Census forms or risk a $2000 fine, Stats NZ is warning.

Census Day was on March 7 and by law, a form must be completed by everyone in the country on the day. This was extended to May 3 for areas seriously affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Since 2006, more than 200 people have been taken to court and 74 fined for not taking part in the Census.

According to Stats NZ, more than four million people had returned their individual forms, as of March 31.

READ MORE:

* Reluctant Census-fillers 'hold dear' their personal information - mentor

* What has the cyclone cost and would a tax levy make any difference?

* Flood and cyclone victims face tough time replacing written-off cars



Stats NZ estimated the resident population of the country to be 5.15m at the end of 2022.

Deputy government statistician and deputy chief executive Census and collections operations Simon Mason said it was time for people to get their forms in, if they hadn’t done so yet.

“Time is running out to do the Census,” Mason said.

Census comes around once every five years, and counts every person in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Data collected is used by national and local government agencies – along with iwi, community groups, businesses and researchers – to better understand populations and plan and fund services and infrastructure.

Mason said from May 9, people who hadn’t completed all their Census forms would receive a final notice and risk being fined $2000 under the Data and Statistics Act 2022.

Following the last Census in 2018, 60 cases were filed in district courts and 47 were successfully prosecuted.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff About 2.6m individual Census forms were completed by the end of Census day on March 7.

The rest of the cases were withdrawn before final proceedings, some due to Covid-19.

After the 2013 Census, 99 cases were filed in district courts resulting in 46 convictions, of which 37 people were fined.

The remaining nine cases resulted in convictions with no fines imposed or discharge without conviction.

After the 2006 Census, 37 of the 72 cases filed in court resulted in a conviction, with fines ranging from $50 to $500.

“I want to thank the 8.5 people in 10 who have completed the Census to date – you will be represented in future decisions that impact you,” Mason said.

“For the 1.5 in 10 people who have not yet returned their forms, you need to complete them now to ensure you have a voice in future decisions that impact you, your whānau and your community.”

Mason said Stats NZ would only prosecute people who refuse to fill in their Census forms “following repeated reminders and requests”.

Census collectors were on standby to help with forms, or for collection, until May 3.

To provide further support to people who received a final notice, Stats NZ would continue to run Census support events with face-to-face help to complete census forms through to June 4.

Many of the events would be community facilitated, some where people could just turn up, Mason said.

People could also organise a visit from a census collector by calling call the 0800 236 787 (0800 CENSUS) helpline.