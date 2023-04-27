'The party of landlords' - National's housing policy falls flat with Queenstown renters

National's housing policy, unveiled by spokesperson Chris Bishop in Queenstown on Thursday, prompted concern from protesters who are concerned about the wellbeing of those who can't get into houses in the tourist town.

National’s proposed fix to New Zealand’s housing crisis has fallen flat with renters, some saying it solidifies it as “the party of landlords”.

National said it would re-introduce no-cause terminations if elected later this year, as well as provisions which see fixed-term tenancies roll into periodic tenancies in most cases.

Rents have risen by an average of $175 a week since 2017, the social housing waiting list has increased to more than 23,000 and more than 3000 families live in motels.

“Labour has waged a war on landlords – with the collateral damage borne by tenants,” said National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop during the announcement in Queenstown on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Contractors fined $275k after heavy roller plunged 20m off cliff near Queenstown

* Rental reforms: Landlords slam end to 90-day 'no cause' eviction notices

* Police search for missing boatie on Lake Wakatipu



However, the proposed changes won’t help renters find a home or avoid extortionate rental prices in the short-term, said Queenstown Workers Collective spokesperson Simon Edmonds.

“The fact they are trying to spin this into something that will help tenants when it is policy to make landlord’s richer is just sickening.

“Landlords are charging an incredible amount of money, they are not the ones that need protected.

“And I know that they (National) are the party of landlords, but they are not the group you need to step in and protect in this town, it is the tenants.”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Queenstown renters are frightened about their future.

Edmonds suggested the biggest issue was short holiday accomodation such as Airbnb owners, which many Queenstown landlords are turning to instead of long-term rentals for workers.

This has led to a huge shortage of rentals in Queenstown. The 2018 census showed 27% of Queenstown homes were left empty for the majority of the year.

Bishop argued the proposed changes from National would encourage landlords to go back to long-term contracts for renters.

“Labour’s removal in 2021 of no-cause terminations and the near-automatic rollover of fixed-term tenancies into periodic tenancies may have been well-intentioned, but they have backfired badly, discouraging landlords from offering their properties up for rent.”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Pete Heaney has been living in his van for three months as he cannot find a room to rent.

Queenstown has seen an increasing number of residents living in tents, cars and with friends.

Pete Heaney, who is on a disabilities benefit for his dyspraxia, has been living out of his van for three months at Queenstown’s 12-Mile Camping Ground, bathing in Lake Wakatipu and cooking his meals outside using a small gas stove.

Heaney hasn’t found a room to rent, but is in competition with thousands of other long-term tenants.

“I don’t know how I’m going to live here this winter.”

Alex Mennie, who works at the front office of Queenstown’s Sofitel and earns $25.50 an hour, said between his rent, bills and food he has about $100 a week to spend.

”It is worth living here, there are a lot of other renters out there suffering more than me. And there are people living out of their cars just to be here.”

Mennie said National’s plans weren’t focused on those who need help.

”It didn’t seem like they were interested in the workers at all.”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Alex Mennie says he has around $100 to spend after rent, bills and food each week.

Kim Knight, who is in her 60s, has been house-sitting in Queenstown since September because she can’t find a rental. She said the market was almost impossible for a single person.

She opposed the re-introduction of the no cause termination.

“You don’t have the same energy and moveability in your 60s. It is hard for renters when we have no protection and can get booted out at any time.”

National said it would also restore interest deductibility for rental properties and restoring the bright line test to two years, down from 10 years under Labour.

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Kim Knight has been house sitting because she cannot find a place to live.

“Some landlords have simply decided that the risks are too great and have exited the rental market altogether, decreasing supply and putting upward pressure on rents,” said Bishop.

“Do we need more landlords? Yes, we do. All of these changes are about balance. It is about getting the balance right, this is a pro tenancy policy.”

Edmonds was buying none of it.

“To blame the housing crisis on landlords somehow not being rich enough, that’s pretty sick.”