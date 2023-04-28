Absentee homeowner taken to High Court after buyer left with 18-month battle over sale

The would-be owner of an abandoned Christchurch property has taken matters to the High Court.

The fate of an abandoned Christchurch property remains uncertain as its absentee owner ignores legal proceedings.

Phillip Brandon​ agreed to sell 1/13 Ashmole St in Woolston in November 2021.

But before signing on the dotted line he left the country – and he hasn’t spoken to his lawyers since.

It means Gretchen Sullivan, who has already paid the agreed 10% deposit on the $316,000 sale, has been waiting for the title of the property for nearly 18 months.

“Must be sold!” promised the sale listing, which can still be found online.

In a High Court judgment on April 5, Associate Judge Owen Paulsen said of Brandon that there was “nothing to suggest he has or will ever return to this country”.

However, the judge did not immediately transfer the title over to Sullivan, saying in the situation was complicated by ANZ bank having a mortgage on the property.

The mortgage is now worth more than the 2021 sale agreement, despite Brandon buying the property for $280,000 in 2007.

Anticipating that Brandon would not respond to an order, Sullivan’s lawyers have already begun negotiating a release of the mortgage, the judgment said.

Associate Judge Paulsen ultimately ruled for Brandon to be sent an order to work with the bank and Sullivan to complete the sale, with efforts to contact him to be made through his former lawyers and via email.

If he does not, Sullivan can return to court so the property can be transferred to her in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

The case is not the first time Brandon and the Woolston home have been taken to the High Court.

In 2017, a trustee of The Brandon Trust, which then owned the Woolston property, asked to be discharged.

According to that ruling, the property was mortgage-free at the time but vacant and untenanted, and rates were not being paid.

Brandon, who is understood to live in Cyprus, was served an order over email in the relation to that 2017 but didn’t respond. The judgment ultimately ruled in the plaintiff’s favour.

According to Brandon’s LinkedIn profile, which was active less than a month ago, he is a dual British and Australian passport holder, but completed his secondary education in Christchurch.

He later studied in the United Kingdom and spent his working life in the international oil and gas industry.