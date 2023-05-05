Kayak fisherman died after paddling off unprepared

John Planas went missing near Duder Regional Park in Clevedon while fishing from a kayak. (File photo)

A coroner has warned kayakers to be prepared while on the water after an experienced fisherman died in the ocean.

John Planas, 33, died somewhere between August 30 and September 2 in Auckland’s Tamaki Strait after falling from his kayak while fishing, a coroner has ruled.

His body was found five months later.

Coroner Katharine Greig said the cause of his death was unknown, but ruled his death an accident.

Planas was from the Philippines, but was living in Auckland.

He was a “fit and strong” man, Coroner Greig said, who would fish in his kayak most Sundays, usually alone.

“He was regularly blown out to sea and occasionally fell into the water but he was a strong swimmer who was comfortable in the water.”

On August 30, 2020, Planas and his flatmates went fishing off Duder Regional Park in Auckland.

At some point, Planas set off alone in his kayak and his flatmate eventually lost sight of him when it became dark.

The flatmates eventually went home without Planas. When they awoke in the morning and realised he wasn’t back, they called the police.

Search and rescue looked for Planas for months and found his kayak and lifejacket – but there was no sign of Planas.

His body washed up five months later at Te Kawau Bay on Ponui Island, near Waiheke Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

A Maritime New Zealand investigation into the incident found Planas had been at “heightened risk” on the day he went kayaking due to low water temperatures and the lack of daylight.

It found Planas didn’t have two forms of waterproof communication with him, which was advised, and Maritime NZ said it was “unlikely” his lifejacket would’ve detached and been found without him if it was being worn correctly.

Kayak fishing had become increasingly popular, coroner Greig said, and while it was “exhilarating”, it was not without risks.

“An average of two paddlers die every year in New Zealand. To reduce the chances of future deaths occurring in similar circumstances it is vital paddlers are properly prepared.”

Coroner Greig said she encouraged every person who was thinking about kayaking to seek out necessary training and information to make sure they were being safe.