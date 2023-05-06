Potato and onions to cost even more, pumpkin shortage forecast after wet summer

Jivan Produce director Bharat Jivan has had to pay thousands of dollars to prepare fields and sort drainage, after the very wet summer.

Some veges are set to become even more expensive after the wet summer ruined crops in south Auckland.

Pukekohe farmer Bharat Jivan, from Jivan Produce Limited, said excessive rain in the past few months damaged some of his crops.

The farm grows potatoes, onions, broccoli, lettuce and pumpkins.

“Potatoes will be somewhat lighter. We notice that from the excessive rain and not enough sunlight,” he said.

“There is plenty of lettuce, which are reasonably cheap in the wholesale market. Broccoli too is in good supply, with prices average.”

He said his farm didn’t produce a lot of pumpkins, as it had in previous years, and storage during winter would be a challenge.

“I’m predicting a shortage of pumpkin as we get into the later part of the year.”

Shon Fong from AH Gorn and Sons said they’ve had some damage, including to their onion stock after the January floods.

1 NEWS

Bharat Bhana from Hira Bhana and Co Limited said damage to his crops occurred even before Cyclone Gabrielle.

Close to 50% of his onions rotted after the heavy rain in January.

“There was too much water in the ground,” Bhana said.

“Cyclone Gabrielle has had some impact to our vegetables, but it was way before, from October it's been wetter than usual. Potatoes didn’t set properly, onions rotting from the inside, out. There are a lot of problems.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Growers in Pukekohe say onions have been one of the damaged crops after a wet summer, including potatoes and pumpkins.

Bhana said farmers were four weeks behind on ground preparation for next season’s crops.

“We can only guess how much damage there’s been. If it keeps raining for another two weeks, then we are in even more trouble.”

Farmers like Jivan have had to spend more than $50,000 on top of what they usually do, to prepare their fields and sort drainage.

“Weather is going to impact certain vegetable lines in winter. It’s increased our expenses, and our stock is lighter. Combine that with supply and demand, it could show some difference in the supermarkets.”

Horticulture NZ’s Andrew Briston said the impact of bad weather events aren’t seen until two to three months after.

Stuff Pukekohe grower, Shon Fong, says he lost 20 to 30% of his onion harvest in the Auckland anniversary floods.

New Zealand was lucky because big growers were spread across the country, he said.

“Heading into winter, it’s been quite warm still, but still very damp. There’s a plus and minus to that, and it’s really hard to say what prices will show in the shops. It all comes down to the law of supply and demand.”

Foodstuffs spokesperson Emma Wooster said prices of fresh produce would always be affected by supply and demand.

“When supply is low, the prices are higher,” Wooster said.

“Looking ahead to the winter, the severe weather events we’ve seen this year will no doubt continue to have an impact, with the effects being felt in terms of both availability and price.”

She said kūmara and avocados were in short supply right now.

The best advice to customers was to look at sensible swaps of fresh fruit and veggies that were in abundance, “to deliver more bang for their buck”.

“To get the best value, buy what’s in season and in abundance, or opt for frozen options that are in-stock all year round and have the added benefit of there being no waste or chopping – so convenient too.

“Right now, apples, broccoli, cauliflower, lettuce and satsumas are all in good supply and at good prices.”