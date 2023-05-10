Child sex offender remains danger, even if GPS monitored - judge

Albert Te Hauwaho. He had sought to prevent his photo being taken, citing fears for his safety, but in a written decision Judge David Cameron said there was ‘no evidence to support the assertion that the defendant’s safety would be threatened’.

A registered child sex offender who promised a 14-year-old boy a $6000 payment from a “wealthy female friend” if he made videos of himself performing sexual acts has been jailed for two years and three months.

Albert Te Hauwaho​, who was still under an Extended Supervision Order imposed in 2020 at the time of his latest offending, received the sentence at Tauranga District Court this month.

The 29-year-old had earlier entered guilty pleas to charges of dealing with people under 18 for sex and breaching an Extended Supervision Order (ESO).

Defence lawyer Michael Douglas said Te Hauwaho’s cultural report was “somewhat harrowing”, and that his offending had been partially driven by “confusion about his own identity”.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Bourke​ told the court Te Hauwaho had “a number of relevant convictions, including convictions against young persons”.

Sentencing Te Hauwaho, who appeared via audio visual link, Judge David Cameron his previous offending included sexual offences against young males, some under 12-years-old.

He also said a pre-sentence report deemed Te Hauwaho “a significant risk to the community, even under an ESO with GPS”.

He said Te Hauwaho had displayed “a pattern of ongoing, similar offending”.

He also said a victim impact statements made it clear the effect of the offending.

“The victim speaks of being fearful of any adult except his mother,” he said.

123rf Albert Te Hauwaho promised his 14-year-old victim a $6000 payment if he made a video of himself masturbating.

The police summary of facts revealed that Te Hauwaho wasn’t supposed to associate with, or contact, anyone under 16 years of age without written approval from a probation officer. And any approved contact was to be supervised by a probation officer.

How Te Hauwaho came into contact with the 14-year-old cannot be reported, to protect the identity of his victim, but the offending began when he asked “if he wanted to make money or get cannabis”.

He said he could “hook the complainant up with a pound of weed if he made a video of himself masturbating”.

He also told him he had “a wealthy female friend that would pay for the videos and showed the complainant a photo of his friend”.

He told him he would be paid $6000 for the first video, and $4000 each for a second and third video.

The summary said the 14-year-old was sceptical, but Te Hauwaho “kept talking about the deal”.

“The complainant was eventually manipulated into making the videos in the hope of the payment the defendant promised.”

Stuff Albert Te Hauwaho was sentenced at Tauranga District Court on Thursday.

The summary notes three occasions where the victim made videos, two involving a sex toy, and Te Hauwaho then transferring the videos to his phone.

An August 2022 search warrant saw police recover the sex toy and electronic devices, locating five videos of his victim.

“In explanation the defendant stated he doesn’t recall any discussions about video recordings or money for videos.”

According to an Official Information Act request filed by Stuff with the Ministry of Justice, from 2015 to 2020 a total of 180 Extended Supervision Orders were granted.

Between 2015 and 2019, a total of 48 people were charged with criminal offending while under an ESO, with 29 convicted.