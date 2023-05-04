Laser technology confirms three active fault lines near Pukekohe

There are three active fault lines in Auckland’s Franklin region – and another 12 possibly active too, new research has revealed.

GNS Science has produced the first detailed geological map of the region in nearly 30 years and has mapped these faults for the first time in such detail.

They’re the same faults engineers and scientists guessed were lying beneath the surface for years, but couldn’t prove.

Thanks to laser radar technology, GNS has definitively shown they’re really there for the first time.

“We suspected there was something there but seeing evidence for these faults was quite exciting,” GNS geologist Kyle Bland said.

Lidar – Light Detection and Ranging – works by pointing a laser down to the ground from a plane and measuring land surface heights with incredible accuracy.

The active faults identified are the Pukekohe (Waiuku) Fault, the Paerata Fault and the Aka Aka Fault.

So far the research, which began in 2019, suggests the fault lines have low seismic activity – not least because of the lack of earthquakes in the Pukekohe region.

The area also moves much less often than other parts of Aotearoa.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A well under a house in the Auckland suburb of Pukekohe was discovered years after the property was purchased, and repeated floodings has the owners asking the council to take responsibility.

GNS scientists are able to measure land movement in real time, down to the millimetre, and Auckland generally is a stable area.

But Bland said there is still plenty of research to be done, like understanding when the last earthquake was and how often they’ve been historically, or prehistorically.

Auckland Council and developers will be taking a keen look at the findings, Bland said, as the Franklin region is poised to grow substantially in the coming decades.

“This was the reason why this particular area was chosen for mapping.”

One of the biggest tools in development, roading and building design is the National Seismic Hazard Model. This now includes the new data on Pukekohe.

The ‘Geology of the Pukekohe area’ is a new 1:50,000 geological map, covering 830 km² from the southern shoreline of Manukau Harbour to the lower Waikato River.

There is also a 3D model of the findings.

As well as the faultlines, the researchers also discovered evidence of 800 prehistoric landslides, particularly in the Hunua Ranges east of Drury, which could better inform risk assessments for building there.

The research is a part of the Urban Geological Mapping Project led by GNS Science and funded by the Government.