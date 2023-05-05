Fed-up Auckland ratepayer dumps rubbish at council building after her bins aren't emptied for weeks

Beatrice Pritchard drops off the contents of her recycling bin at Auckland Council's building in Henderson after weeks of non-collection.

Fed up with her recycling not being collected, a woman is dumping her rubbish at an Auckland Council office until the service her rates pay for is delivered.

Beatrice Pritchard, who lives in the coastal West Auckland community of Parau, said while her recycling is meant to be collected fortnightly, it’s been over six weeks since her street was last visited.

The 74-year-old, who lives on a small street off Huia Rd, said she and both her neighbours had complained “several times” to Auckland Council about the issue.

“I’ve made multiple complaints, but the situation still hasn’t been fixed – and I’m fed up with it.”

“They have told me the issue is being investigated, but it continues to happen.”

Annoyed, Pritchard decided two weeks ago she would leave her rubbish outside Auckland Council’s Henderson office until her bins were emptied.

“I put my rubbish out the front of their building and still nothing, so this week I decided I’d walk it right inside.”

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff Beatrice Pritchard is fed up with her recycling not being emptied.

On Thursday, Pritchard arrived at the council office in Henderson, armed with three black bin bags and four boxes of recycling.

In three trips, she took her rubbish up the stairs. An Auckland Council employee met her at the door and told her she needed to leave the rubbish outside.

The employee also suggested she visit Waste Management at The Concourse in Henderson.

The man told Pritchard he had sent her concerns to Waste Management the last time she arrived with rubbish bags and there were “three houses on your street”.

However, in a statement to Stuff, Waste Management said the situation was nothing to do with them.

“Waste Management does not do kerbside recycling collections in west Auckland or operate a public transfer station in the area,” a spokesperson said.

“The transfer station at The Concourse is Auckland Council owned and operated. Waste Management has a transfer station near there, but it is for commercial account customers only.”

MELANIE EARLEY/Stuff Pritchard delivered recycling from both her and her neighbour's home on Thursday.

After speaking with Pritchard, the council employee helped her carry the remaining rubbish up the stairs and told her he “completely understood” where she was coming from and would follow up on her complaint.

Pritchard’s neighbour Chris Smythe said recycling collections on the street were “sporadic” and there were often weeks between visits.

“For several months we have not been getting regular or scheduled recycling pick-ups. Nobody from the council seems interested in finding out what is happening.”

Smythe said he’d complained to council in the past but hadn’t received any action or follow up.

“It’s sad that my elderly neighbour is having to take such drastic action to get anyone from the council to take notice – I totally support her protest.”

Until the issue is fixed, Pritchard said she will continue to visit the Auckland Council office fortnightly to drop off her rubbish.

In response, Auckland Council issued a statement – and an apology – to Pritchard and others affected.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to Ms Pritchard and her neighbours and understand their frustration.

“We are working together with our recycling collection contractor to ensure the streets are cleared and this issue does not happen in the future.

”We are aware of issues with recycling collections which have occurred mainly due to a driver shortage and, in some minor instances, due to road closures because of flood and cyclone damage.

“We urge anyone who is still having issues to contact Auckland Council on 09 301 0101”.