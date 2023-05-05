Funeral home pays for burial of man with no known next of kin

In the pouring rain on a dreary May afternoon, Solipo Slade​ was laid to rest.

Under a white marquee, 12 people were at the burial at Paraparaumu’s Awa Tapu Cemetery, but none were family or friends.

Four were from the local funeral home, three were staff from the nearby Eldon Lodge rest home – where Solipo spent the final six months of his life – plus a Samoan church minister, her assistant, a member of the public and two Stuff journalists.

Solipo died on April 18, aged 68. His death, announced in the family notices on The Post on May 3, said he “died with no funds and no known next of kin”.

The staff from the rest home at the burial remembered him as a gentle person who was always polite and never got angry at anything.

The local Kāpiti Coast Funeral Home sponsored the burial for Solipo, supplying his casket and paying for the notices. The Kāpiti Coast District Council gave a burial plot for free.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A local funeral home sponsored the funeral and burial of Solipo Slade.

Funeral director Andrew Malcolm​ had tried every trick in the book to find Solipo’s next of kin, including putting newspaper notices in Auckland and Wellington, as well as contacting government departments . The only information he could gather was Solipo was a Methodist and spent a lot of time in South Auckland.

When someone dies without next of kin or has no money, people can apply to the local council for a free burial or cremation. But Malcolm said it always ended up with cremation because of cost.

“It doesn’t allow for cultural diversity,” he said. The current Work and Income funeral grant of up to $2,445.37 would never cover the cost of a funeral and burial.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Solipo Slade died at Paraparaumu rest home on April 18.

Malcolm opted to bury Solipo because burial was sacred in Samoan culture.

“We always feel that everyone should be respected in death. There’s dignity to have a farewell with some words of some sort to honour someone’s life, even if no one knows him,” he said.

“I've had funerals before where it's just me and the celebrant because we still feel we need to do something still honouring that life.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Andrew Malcolm from Kāpiti Coast Funeral Home lowers Solipo Slade’s casket into the ground.

Under the grey sky as rain fell, those gathered around Solipo’s grave lined up and dropped handful of dirt into the grave. Malcolm then lowered him into the ground.

A stranger also paid $100 for flowers on his grave after hearing what had happened. Another local donated a temporary plaque on Solipo’s grave bearing his name. Another stranger called the funeral home hours before the burial saying they wanted to pay respects at the burial.

Malcolm has received several phone calls thanking the funeral home, but the phone call he wants to pick up is from Solipo’s loved ones.

“If you know about him, please do contact us so we can give you a copy of the service and make you feel included.”