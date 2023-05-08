Auckland Transport feared wonky road markings were a 'serious reputational risk'

Wonky road markings on an almost straight road in Pukekohe were considered a “serious reputational risk for Auckland Transport,” new documents have revealed.

Stuff reported on the asphalt oddity in December. And now, new documents show Auckland Transport’s response to the issue of Belgium Rd’s crooked lines was called into question by its own staff.

In an email on December 1 to a senior staff member at Auckland Transport (AT), a media manager said “this issue presents a serious reputational risk for Auckland Transport, despite being relatively minor and very localised”.

While the wonky road markings were a mistake, new documents show the issue was made worse by poor communication.

In November 2022, Franklin Local Board member Andrew Kay said the wonky road markings were certainly an “eyebrow raiser”.

“The point is, they don’t look right, and the community feedback was they didn’t fit what was normal.”

As seen in emails released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, Auckland Transport staff identified as early as October 28 that the markings should be straight, but weren’t repainted until mid-December.

An AT chief engineer said unless there was evidence a consultant’s design was rejected, “funding the marking removal” should be AT’s responsibility. Yet the bill was paid by the project’s developer.

Franklin Local Board member Logan Soole got involved, approaching the developer and AT asking for an explanation.

Cabra Land & Property Development said they believed the road markings were “exactly how it is shown in these attached plans” – and provided the plans to Soole.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Belgium Road in Pukekohe was put right after the road was painted weirdly earlier this month – the old lines were visible on the road.

Cabra agreed they were going to fund the repairs, but said “this is not because we accept any fault but because it is too hard to argue our case with Auckland Transport”.

AT told Soole, and Stuff, that the markings were incorrect, and that “we have established that the line marking completed by the developer was not in line with our requirements and they have agreed to rectify this to a safe standard.”

In the background, AT was withholding compliance from the developer until the road markings were changed.

That’s when an AT media manager got involved, calling for everyone tell “one version of the truth on this issue.

“I’d much rather see accurate but critical coverage of this story based on a clear, accurate and empathetic statement from AT than a muddied story because we shared two different sets of information and skirted around the issue,” the AT media manager said in a December 1 email.

Cabra has maintained this issue was not their fault.

In an email to AT on November 9, a Cabra staffer said “we are aware there are some unhappy residents in the area with the road marking that AT wanted us to implement.”

Speaking to Soole nearly a month later, the development manager apologised for being “abrupt” on the phone, and said the line issue “has been an incredibly frustrating process for us and our consultants”.

“We believe we have completed the work exactly how it is shown in these attached plans,” they told Soole on November 28.

They also told Soole the firm had been ready to replace the markings but were waiting for a month for a decision from AT. Emails provided to Stuff confirmed this.

Cabra and Mackenzie & Co, the development consultants, each asked AT for a decision to get the line changes approved “ASAP” at least three times in November, before the AT road safety engineer approved the plans on December 2.

Auckland Transport has been approached for comment.