Wet weather plagues country as a second storm on the horizon

Gary Fisher cleans out his garage workshop on Nelson's Gloucester St after floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday morning after heavy rain.

More wet weather is expected to plague the country heading into the new week, but officials say there will be some reprieve for areas like Nelson, which was hit by a barrage of rain.

MetService meteorologist Jessie Owen said Taranaki, Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel would be under heavy rain watches from Tuesday, with more regions potentially being added throughout the weekend and into Monday.

The gloomy forecast comes after the Nelson region was hit with high levels of rain on Friday and Saturday, leading to the evacuation of at least 25 properties, a Civil Defence spokesperson said, amid unpredictable bursts of soggy weather causing flooding and slips.

“On Sunday the wet weather is expected to widen its clutches – towards Buller and Tasman areas – where a heavy rain watch was in place. Warnings for Westland areas were expected to be extended until Tuesday,” MetService meteorologist Aidan Pyselman said.

A rain warning would remain over the Tasman on Sunday, said Pyselman, “and then those other areas are just watch areas. That’s not to say there won’t be heavy rain, but they’re not quite reaching warning criteria.”

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Locals check the status of the Maitai river in Nelson on Saturday morning after heavy rain affected the area.

Conditions for the top of the South Island were expected to settle on Monday, according to MetService. However, this was not expected to last very long as the rain was expected to pick up again and move east later on Monday heading into Tuesday.

State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim was closed on Saturday morning because of flooding between Havelock and Rai Valley, but reopened after 2pm. In Golden Bay, State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Collingwood had been closed by flooding at the Waitapu Bridge on Saturday morning.

On Saturday night, Civil Defence said while all regional rivers were receding, there would be some minor fluctuations due to the occasional rain, however none were expected to present a risk.

Waka Kotahi NZTA State Highway 6 in Marlborough, covered in floodwaters on May 6, 2023.

A number of road closures were still in place and a rahui was in place for Tasman Bay until further notice due to wastewater overflows. All surface water was being treated as contaminated.

The rāhui covers all coastlines, river mouths, and floodwaters, and will remain in place until further notice.

Further north, conditions were expected to be cloudy with a few showers over the top half over the North Island, but by Tuesday there was a possibility of heavy rain returning, with potential warnings to come.

"A lot of the North Island is going to see showers, but it's definitely an improvement for those places that have had heavy rain and heavy wind over the last couple of days," Pyselman said.

Civil Defence was keeping an eye on the top of the South, but a state of emergency in the Tasman, Marlborough or Nelson area was not expected.

Rivers appeared to have peaked on Saturday evening, including the Maitai River​ through Nelson, which had broken its banks in places.

With memories still fresh of the rains last August that saw the Maitai flood a number of homes, some Nelson residents living near the river opted to self-evacuate while others were asked to stay home.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail An aerial view of Nile St and the Clouston Bridge as the flooded Maitai River flowed during the heavy rain event that caused flooding in Nelson and Tasman.

All those evacuated from their homes on Friday night were given the all clear to return home on Saturday.