Donated bikes stolen from Auckland hub, team hopeful they'll be returned

This old tandem bike was donated by a man who rode around Tāmaki Drive with his wife on it.

The Glen Innes Bike Hub is still hoping its 20 stolen bikes will turn up, almost three weeks after they were stolen during the night.

Brent Bielby, Bike Hub Manager at EcoMatters Trust, said after the robbery at the Taniwha Street containers, staff decided not to publicise it in case it thwarted the police investigation.

But three weeks on, no one has been arrested, and just two bikes have been recovered.

Almost all the bikes were in varying need of repair, and were being stored before staff could fix them up and share them with the community, he said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington cyclist Thomas Berry's 'unreal' shot at representing New Zealand

* Kiwi bikemaker FTN using hemp for its bodies

* How to turn (almost) any bicycle into an e-bike



Four were especially hard to lose – rare novelty bikes, including an old tandem bike staff had restored after it was donated by a local man.

“We were sentimentally attached. It was donated by an older man who fondly recalled stories of riding with his wife along Tāmaki Drive,” Bielby said.

“It was really nice we still have that bike to let people experience riding a tandem.”

The novelty bikes are distinctive, and he hopes they might still be found, but he’s less optimistic about the others, which were due to be repaired.

Brent Bielby/Supplied The storage container lock was cut through when the bikes were stolen.

“It’s sad and frustrating,” Bielby said.

“We’re determined to carry on, it’s not the end of the world, but it is disappointing.”

He said because the site has no power, there is no CCTV footage police could use to help catch the perpetrators.

But the community has been looking out for the Bike Hub team, Bielby said.

They’re often alerted by neighbours if someone is on site when the hub is closed, or if the gates are open unexpectedly.

Brent Bielby/Supplied The Glen Innes EcoMatters Bike Hub in full swing.

The Glen Innes Bike Hub is one of several Auckland hubs run by EcoMatters Environment Trust.

They give free access to tools and offer maintenance and repair advice, and restore second hand bikes.

They also offer safety checks, have new and used parts available and can give guidance of safe cycling. Each hub is run by volunteers.

The Glen Innes Bike Hub was opened in 2019. Bielby said they have had 8378 visitors and restored or fixed 3707 bikes since then.

In a statement, police said they believe the theft occurred about 11am on Tuesday, April 18.

“An investigation into the incident is ongoing,” a spokesperson said.