Duck-hunting season kicks off as hunters urged to keep safety in their sights

Blair and Fletcher Drysdale duck-shooting on their farm in Balfour, Southland.

Three generations of a Southland family were up early on Saturday morning for the start of the duck-hunting season.

Blair Drysdale was out with his father Ken and his 12-year-old son Fletcher on his Balfour farm from 7am on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool to have three generations here on the farm. I would have started at 12 or 13 so Fletcher is starting now at the same age as I did. He’s outshooting us already,” he said.

Drysdale said the season was a way of spending time together as well as reducing the numbers of ducks, which were pests for the grain farm.

Andrew Thompson/Stuff The first morning for duck-hunting season had fine weather in Balfour, Southland.

“It’s all about the camaraderie and the beers at the end of the day,” he said.

West Coast farmer Andy Thompson joins the Drysdales for duck hunting season every year, which kicks off on the first Saturday of May.

He said it had been a great start to the season with warm sunny weather in Southland.

“We’ve had a great morning. It was stunning watching the sun come up from the maimai. There are plenty of Parrys [Paradise ducks], Mallards and geese actually. I’m a terrible shot but Fletcher and Blair have got plenty,” he said.

Peter Rees Photography A paradise duck in flight (file photo)

Fish & Game NZ chief executive Corina Jordan, who joined hunters on Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere for opening morning, said more than 65,000 New Zealanders were believed to have turned out for the opening morning of the game bird season.

Low cloud, a bit of wind, and in some cases, rain, meant excellent hunting conditions.

“Some of the wettest spring and summer seasons on record in many regions has meant that the waterfowl population is thriving,” she said.

Jordan said feedback from hunters on the opening day had been positive.

“So much of opening weekend is about the tradition of coming together to spend time with loved ones and enjoying being in the outdoors. Often, our ranging teams encounter three generations hunting from the same maimai - a spot that may, in some cases, have been used by great-great-grandparents.”

Richard Cosgrove/Fish & Game NZ Fish & Game officer Emily Craig checks the game bird hunting licences of Gary Boyce, middle, and Roger Broomhall near the Waimakariri Gorge.

North Canterbury Fish & Game officer Richie Cosgrove said conditions were harder for North Canterbury hunters, with high clouds and strong winds in some places.

Unfortunately, several firearms were seized from hunters for offences such as hunting without licences and some using lead shot. This is disappointing considering the widespread promotion of the necessity for hunters to have a licence when hunting game birds. Offences were detected across the region from the Hurunui to the Selwyn and Hororata areas.

In Otago, three teal were seized from one maimai and three shoveler hens from another maimai – which was against regulations.

Baylee Kersten/Fish & Game NZ Brad Evans left and Logan Dense having a successful morning at Lake Brunner on the West Coast

Police and the Mountain Safety Council issued safety tips for hunting as a spokesperson said police had not been alerted to any issues relating to duck hunting season so far.

“We are reminding people that the seven safety rules have been updated, and to make sure hunters follow the new storage and transportation requirements for firearms and ammunition. We want duck hunters to be safe and to return home at the end of the shoot,” the safety notice said.

The seven safety rules are: