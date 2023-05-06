Youth arrested after two Anzac Day robberies

Police have arrested a youth in connection to two Anzac Day robberies in Whakatane.

About 3.45am on April 25, Police received a report that a vehicle had been used to enter a dairy on Appenzell Drive, and items were taken.

Then about 4.55am, Police were called to Bridge Street, Edgecumbe, following a report of a burglary at a service station, where a window had been smashed and entry gained.

On Saturday detectives executed a search warrant at a Kawerau address, and items relating to the burglaries were recovered.

A young person was taken into custody and will appear before the youth court in due course, on charges including burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Police said they were “pleased to have put someone before the courts in relation to these incidents, and hopes the arrest provides reassurance”.