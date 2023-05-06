Youth arrested after two Anzac Day robberies
Police have arrested a young person in relation to two burglaries in Whakatane on Anzac Day.
About 3.45am on April 25, Police received a report that a vehicle had been used to enter a dairy on Appenzell Drive, and items were taken.
Then about 4.55am, Police were called to Bridge Street, Edgecumbe, following a report of a burglary at a service station, where a window had been smashed and entry gained.
On Saturday detectives executed a search warrant at a Kawerau address, and items relating to the burglaries were recovered.
A young person was taken into custody and will appear before the youth court in due course, on charges including burglary and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
Police said they were “pleased to have put someone before the courts in relation to these incidents, and hopes the arrest provides reassurance”.