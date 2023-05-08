Giant sunfish - bigger than a paddling pool - to reveal its 'crazy' secrets

The mammoth hoodwinker sunfish washed up in Otago seven months ago.

A giant sunfish weighing close to a tonne – and bigger than a clamshell paddling pool – is being dissected by researchers to discover its secrets.

The 1.8m long fish, with a fin span of 2m from top fin to bottom fin, is a hoodwinker sunfish (Mola tecta). It was frozen after washing up on Dowling Bay, Otago, in October 2022.

It has taken more than two days to defrost, before being dissected by experts in Mosgiel on Monday and Tuesday, in what they describe as a rare opportunity to see a sunfish of this size in person.

Otago Museum curator of natural science Emma Burns said it would be her third sunfish dissection.

“The opportunity to look at them is very rare, so it’s exciting to see what we can discover,” Burns said.

Scientists hoped to learn about the fish’s diet, its breeding patterns and why it loves swimming in the south – it appears to be seen most common in Otago coastal waters.

"It’s a lot of work to get them stored, to get them defrosted, get the right people together to explore and learn.”

Burns said because of its awkward shape it’s hard to get a precise measurement of weight, but estimated it weighed about 800kg.

It took eight people to move and lift onto a trailer after efforts by the Department of Conservation (DOC) to refloat the fish were unsuccessful.

Kerryn Parkinson/SUPPLIED Otago Museum nature curator Emma Burns said baby sunfish looks like “tiny suns”, which are much cuter than their mature adult state that can weigh hundreds of kilograms.

The fully grown and plump adult version turns heads, but is much less adorable than its baby form which gave the wider species their namesake.

“Baby sunfish literally look like tiny suns. Little curricular fish... radiating out like a sun,” Burns said.

“A lot of it’s bones internally are all cartilage, it's got these massive big fins to help it propel through the water, and it’s all head.”

ATLANTIC NATURALIST Researchers believe a giant sunfish found floating off the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean about 1400km west of Portugal is the heaviest bony fish ever weighed.

It is the same species of sunfish that is on display in the Tūhura Otago Museum foyer, that was mounted in the 1960s. The display fish was cast from the largest found and recorded hoodwinker sunfish in New Zealand that is only just larger than the latest one found.

“This one is smaller, but not by much, only [by] about a foot and a half,” Burns said.

Alongside Auckland Museum’s Dr Marianne Nyegaard, Burns expected to learn about the ecosystems of the mature sunfish species and particularly find giant parasites that live on or in them.

In a smaller 1.2m sunfish, a 8m copepod parasite, similar to a tape worm, was found inside the sunfish’s long digestive tract.

Burns said because of this, experts expected to find bigger and longer parasites in this much larger sunfish as well as “all sorts of crazy stuff” during the dissection.

Researchers believe a giant sunfish found floating off the Azores islands in the Atlantic Ocean about 1400km west of Portugal is the heaviest bony fish ever weighed.

It weighted in at 2744kg, well above the previous record of 2300kg.