Sky TV called out for 'unacceptable' quip about Pacific nation during coronation

Kathy Lette, third from left, discussed Tuvalu during Sky TV UK’s live coverage of the King’s Coronation.

A quip about the sinking nation of Tuvalu – made during live coronation coverage in Britain – has been labelled “unacceptable” by the Pacific nation’s foreign affairs minister.

During Sky News UK’s broadcast of King Charles’ coronation events, a panel was discussing whether more nations in the realm might become republics. One panellist said King Charles would serve as monarch for as long as any nation wanted him to.

Tuvalu – a tiny collection of islands being swallowed by the rising sea – was brought up by host Anna Botting: “Tuvalu, is that the one that wanted to stay the most?”

Another panel member, British-Australian author Kathy Lette, responded laughing: “They’ve had to go underwater ... with snorkels on.”

READ MORE:

* COP26: Sinking Tuvalu prompts the question, are you still a country if you're underwater?

* Shock jock who wanted 'sock shoved down throat' of Jacinda Ardern to retire

* PM calls out Australia over climate change, as pacific nations confront grave threat



Tuvalu foreign affairs minister Simon Kofe asked in a tweet how anyone could find humour in the potential loss of entire countries and cultures due to climate change.

Tuvalu, a small collection of islands and atolls located about 3500km north of New Zealand, is sinking because of rising sea levels.

Of the nation’s 11,000 population, 6000 live in the capital of Funafuti​. Nearly 5000 call Aotearoa home.

“It’s beyond comprehension and completely unacceptable. We must call out this behaviour and hold those responsible accountable for their ignorance,” Kofe said.

Others on social media have said Lette’s Tuvalu comments are disappointing, gross, insensitive and unbelievable.

Tuvalu Foreign Ministry Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe gave a speech to COP26 standing in the ocean to show how his low-lying island nation is on the front line of climate change.

South Auckland community leader Efeso Collins said: “Making light of a Pacific nation that is suffering the impact of rising sea levels due to climate change is insufferable and foolish.”

Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano​, at the last year’s UN General Assembly, said most societies see climate change as mainly about cutting carbon emissions or mitigating future impacts.

“We are facing a looming situation far more profound – the near certainty of terminal inundation. Our peoples, in my generation or the next, will be unable to exist on the islands that have nurtured our ancestors for centuries.”

Sky News UK and Kathy Lette have been approached for comments.