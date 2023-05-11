Warning to keep rat poisons away from kids as rodents invade homes

Rodenticides can be effective against rats and mice, but they are also the cause of accidental poisonings every year.

As cold weather moves across the country and rodents head indoors to escape, homeowners are being warned about the use of rat poisons.

According to the National Poisons Centre, more than 1200 people, mostly children, reported rodenticide exposures over the past 10 years.

Recent warm weather and plenty of food was providing the perfect breeding conditions for rats and mice, and experts expected rodents to seek shelter when temperatures turned this week.

Hastings-based pest management operator Gerwyn Jones​ said horticulture damage from Cyclone Gabrielle fuelled a spike in rodent numbers this year.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: National state of emergency ends on Tuesday

* Cyclone-hit Hawke's Bay, Gisborne and Coromandel face another deluge of heavy rain

* 'Air bridge' or porta-homes could be set up for thousands of cyclone evacuees



“We’ve got so much food in the fieldsrotting at the moment and the amount of rodent pressure we’ve witnessed in the region, it’s going to be a pretty bad rodent season,” he said.

“The recent flooding throughout many parts of New Zealand will also see rodents displaced and seeking food and refuge.”

supplied Pest management operator Gerwyn Jones said Cyclone Gabrielle was having long term effects on rodent numbers.

Adam Pomerleau​ of the University of Otago’s National Poisons Centre said the majority of the 1200 people reporting rodenticide exposure since 2013 were not seriously harmed.

“Most of the time we’re giving advice to members of the public because their toddler was found with a rat bait,” he said.

Pomerleau said about 85% of exposures were in children under 16, but they had no data on how many of these incidents led to poisoning.

“Exposure does not always equal harm. We don’t have the outcomes for all of these cases.”

He said if people were worried about coming into contact with pesticides they should call the Poison Centre on 0800 764 766.

DOC/Supplied Rats tend to come in from the cold at this time of year.

“An exposure should be appropriately triaged by someone who knows how to do these things, like us. So we can give people advice on whether they seek medical care because the effects of these rodenticides are delayed.”

Jones said homeowners needed to be very careful when dealing with rodent baits, which should be enclosed in a childproof container such as a lockable bait station.

Some rodent baits contained a bittering agent such as denatonium benzoate​ to help prevent accidental ingestion by children.

He said to help prevent the unnecessary exposure to rodent baits by children and pets, people should always read the label and follow all instructions.

“If in doubt contact the manufacturer and ask for advice.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hawke’s Bay horticulture was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle.

It was important not to throw baits around loosely where they could be found by children or pets, he said.

As a member of Pest Management Association of New Zealand (PMANZ), Jones said pest management operators were best able to deal with rodent infestations.

“A PMANZ registered pest controller has been trained to look at all aspects of the problem that you have, and recommend a course of action not only to control the current infestation but also give you advice on how to prevent this from happening in the future.“