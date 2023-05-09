Wellington university student named as man found dead near Rotorua Hospital

Police are investigating the mysterious death of a person in Lake Rd, Rotorua, not far from Rotorua Hospital.

A university student has been named as the person found dead near Rotorua Hospital during the weekend.

He was Joseph Peter Westend​ from Wellington.

The 21-year-old’s death was still being treated as unexplained, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Westend’s body was found in the Lake Road area after 1am on Sunday.

His family requested privacy, police said.

Police earlier said they wanted to hear from anyone with information that could help with their investigation, and in particular any sightings of a person in the Lake Rd area near Rotorua Hospital between 10pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call 105, referencing file number File 230507/9750.