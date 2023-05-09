'Potholes will be prevalent' weather warning issued by Waka Kotahi for Bay of Plenty

Waka Kotahi have called on Bay of Plenty residents to avoid unecessary travel

Heavy rain slips, downed trees and flooding have prompted Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to call for Bay of Plenty residents to avoid any unnecessary travel.

“Heavy traffic is impacting the ability of contractors to respond quickly to numerous issues,” a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

“Heavy rain is having a widespread impact on the roading network throughout the Bay of Plenty, with slips, downed trees and flooding causing traffic delays and unsafe conditions.”

Drivers already on the road have been asked to drive to the conditions, watch following distance and “expect the unexpected”.

“Potholes will be prevalent and can’t be remedied until the weather eases,” the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi said impacted roads included SH2, with a large tree down and blocking both lakes just south of Ōmokoroa rd

SH29 is also closed due to flooding in the lower Kaimai Ranges, SH36 is blocked by a slip near Roy Rd and there is surface flooding between Rotorua and Tauranga.

Surface flooding is also affecting SH5 near Barnard Rd and SH30 near Isles Rd.

Metservice has issued an orange heavy rain warning and severe thunderstorm watch for the Bay of Plenty until 3am Wednesday.

Waka Kotahi also said as this was an evolving weather event, “further impacts are expected”.