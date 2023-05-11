New Zealand's recent history of deadly school trip accidents

A student was swept away by floodwaters during a school trip to Abbey Caves on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a Whangārei Boys’ High School student was washed away by floodwaters while on an outdoor education trip alongside other students and teachers. A body was found by searchers late that night.

It’s not the first time a school trip has ended in tragedy in New Zealand.

DAVID WHITE Flowers in the Elim Christian College chapel after the tragedy of six students and a teacher were swept away in the Mangatepopo River on school camp in 2008.

2000: Thames

In 2000, two 11-year-old boys from Howick Intermediate School in East Auckland died on their school camp after being found in the Kauaeranga River near Thames.

The first boy, Revan Naidoo received first aid by paramedics and was sent by helicopter to Starship Hospital after being found unconscious in the river, he died three days later.

READ MORE:

* What is it like inside Whangārei's Abbey Caves?

* Hapū leader describes 'beautiful' peace when boy's body recovered from Abbey Caves

* Whangārei principal refuses to answer questions about Abbey Caves death



Only meters away was the other young boy, Joshua McNaught, lying at the bottom of the river deceased, who wouldn’t be found for another hour.

The group of 18 students playing in the river were being supervised by seven adults.

2001: Hanmer Springs

Hayley North and Annabel Atkinson, aged 12, from Hanmer Springs school died during a school canoeing trip on the Clarence River just north of Christchurch in 2001.

Seven students were in the canoe along with three adults who were supervising before the canoe got overturned and stuck between a rock.

The current created a pressured wave that trapped both girls under the water.

Rescue workers spent three hours trying to free the boat with the girls underneath before a digger was used.

phil reid/Stuff Six students and a teacher from Elim Christian College lost their lives while canyoning the Mangatepopo River.

2008: Mangatepopo River

In April 2008 six year 12 students and one teacher from Auckland school Elim Christian College were killed in a flash flooding accident in the Mangatepopo River in the Tongariro National Park.

Students Natasha Bray, Portia McPhail, Huan (Tom) Hsu, Anthony Mulder, Floyd Fernandes, Tara Gregory and teacher Anthony McClean were taking part in a canyoning activity at the Sir Edmund Hillary Outdoors Pursuits Centre (OPC). A heavy rain warning had been issued before they left.

phil reid/Stuff The Mangatepopo stream that claimed the lives of 7 people that were swept to their deaths while canyoning.

With water rising during their expedition up the gorge, a decision was made by the instructor to leave the rock ledge where they had been taking shelter and make their way to the bank of the Mangatepopo River.

A rope was cast by the instructor for the others to use to climb onto the bank but tragically the six students and their teacher were unable to keep hold of and reach the rope.

Three students and the instructor survived and were left with the memories of the watching their classmates and teacher get swept downstream.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The Paritutu Rock in New Plymouth is where three men died while traversing the rock with a school group.

2012 Paritutu

Caught by a rising sea, swells and heightened conditions three people died climbing the Paritutu Rock in New Plymouth in 2012.

Spotswood College student Stephen Kahukaka-Gedye, Brazilian exchange student Felipe Melo, both 17, and instructor Bryce Jourdain were part of the thirteen group members traversing their way around the rock at 600m high.

The weather map of the North Island that day was peppered with black clouds and lightning bolts. There had been warnings about the possibility of hail storms.

As waves surged Kahukaka-Gedye, Melo and Joudain were swept off the rock face.

Until nightfall a helicopter, rescue boats, police and search and rescue volunteers scoured the area for the three men.

Jo Boyd/Supplied The High School Branches Camp site is on the middle right, next to the Shotover River.

2019 Queenstown

Four-wheel-drives and helicopters were used to rescue 224 Queenstown high school students and staff home from their flooded camp in 2019.

The year 10 students were attending the annual 12-day Branches Camp at the head of the Shotover River when the weather turned on day seven.

About 40 of the Wakatipu High School students were flown back to school from the remote camp.

The rest had to walk around 6 kilometres through flood-damaged parts of the remote Branches Rd before being collected.

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times Jaden Chhayrann, 17, went missing after being pulled out in a rip on Waihi Beach in 2020.

2020: Waihi Beach

Jaden Chhayrann, aged 17, was on a school geography trip when he drowned in 2020.

Chhayrann, a Year 13 student from Melville High School in Hamilton, was out swimming at Waihi Beach before he got caught in a rip.

His body was found 10 days later at Whiritoa, just north of Waihi Beach.

Stacy Squires/Stuff The accident site at Cave Creek with flowers and rocks with a name and message for each one that lost their life in the accident.

1995: Cave Creek

While it didn’t involve a school, the Cave Creek tragedy which killed a group of polytech students will remain one of the most well-known incidents.

In April, 1995, fourteen people lost their lives after crowding on a viewing platform at Cave Creek in Paparoa National Park on the West Coast.

There were eighteen people on the platform from Tai Poutini Polytechnic in Greymouth, this included the Punakaiki Field Centre officer.

The group were at Cave Creek to study limestone formations and caves in the area.

The viewing platform fell 30 metres into rocks.