Whangārei tips over annual average rainfall and it's only May

Whangārei has had more than its annual average rainfall already – and it’s only May.

MetService said by lunchtime on May 12, the city’s weather station had recorded 1291mm of rain so far this year.

That breaks the 30-year average of 1289mm Whangārei typically sees for an entire year’s worth of rain.

What’s more, it’s almost triple the amount of rain the area usually sees by this time of the year – typically 447.7mm.

It comes after Whangārei copped five times its usual amount of rain in November 2022, and the most rain since records began too.

At the time, 367mm of rain descended on the city in just two days – November 8 and 11.

Further north in Kaikohe, the city has already had its average annual rain: 1614mm by May 12, which is more than triple what it usually gets by this time of the year.

Meanwhile, Auckland weather stations are recording extremely high levels too.

The Auckland Airport weather station has recorded 947.2mm of rain so far in 2023: 84.6% of its annual rainfall of 1118.9mm.

Warkworth has had 1248.4mm of rain – 88.7% of its annual average rainfall of 1407mm.

Whenuapai has had 1119mm, 90.9% of its annual average rainfall of 1231mm.

The extremely high rain levels come after the Auckland Anniversary flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle in January and February.

Gisborne and Napier, which bore the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle are close to recording their entire year’s worth of rain too.

In Gisborne there has already been 848mm, just shy of the annual average levels of 999.8mm.

Napier has had 769mm of rain so far – the annual average rainfall for Napier is 789.7mm.