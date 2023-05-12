More likely human remains found inside the Pike River mine, where Bernie Monk's son was working

Dean Dunbar is asking police to let the victims’ families see the evidence of human remains.

Police believe new images from inside the Pike River mine shows human remains where three men were working when the first explosion happened in 2010

Investigators have contacted the three men’s families, including the parents of Michael Monk, Bernie and Kath Monk about the images

Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney revealed on Friday that police hope to have a decision on laying charges over the disaster, which killed 29 men, by the end of the year

For more than a decade, Bernie Monk has been the face of the Pike River Mine disaster as a grieving father fighting for his son’s body to be returned home.

This week, police showed Monk and his wife Kath an image of remains taken from deep inside the mine where their son Michael was believed to be working when it exploded on November 19, 2010. The photo showed clothing and equipment that tallied with it being a body.

“Kath is very emotional. The pictures are ultra clear,” Monk said.

He believed what he saw was a body, “but we couldn’t tell if it was Michael”. Two pathologists who viewed the image could not say definitively if it was human remains.

READ MORE:

* Borehole footage finds remains of at least two more miners at Pike River

* Human remains, destruction seen on 'crystal clear' images from Pike River boreholes

* Families not surprised by discovery of remains in Pike River Mine as police inquiry continues



“For me, it does not help me move on,” Monk said.

“I’m moving forward [but] I’m a long way from finishing what I set out to do. We deserve these men home.”

Police are continuing an investigation into the disaster that killed 29 men, which families hope will lead to criminal charges being laid.

The Government spent $51 million on recovering the Pike River Mine drift, or access tunnel, but ruled out re-entering the mine workings, saying it was too dangerous and too expensive.

Police are drilling 10 new boreholes into the mine after previously putting cameras down nine.

Supplied Michael Monk died in the Pike River Mine disaster. Now his remains may have been found.

The remains of up to eight men were found through images taken from the boreholes in November and December 2021 and March 2022. Of the eight, police said four were definite, two were probable and two were possible remains.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said recent imaging from the borehole drilling programme indicated the possibility of more human remains in the vicinity of borehole six.

Two pathologists had viewed the images and were unable to determine whether they definitively showed human remains. Three families of the men believed to be working there at the time were contacted by police this week.

According to the royal commission held after the disaster, three builders – Michael Monk, Kane Nieper and Zen Drew – were constructing a stopping or wall in that area when the mine exploded.

It says Drew, however, was last seen in a nearby toolbox area and could well have been walking back to the worksite at the time of the explosion.

Supplied This map depicts the last known positions of the 29 men who died and two who survived in the Pike River Mine disaster.

At a briefing in Christchurch on Friday, Sweeney said pathologists were conservative, as they could not go into the mine, but the imaging was world-class and he associated it with showing a person.

“What I can say is, there are indications of clothing and equipment you’d associate with miners being at that site...I’d associate it with being a person.”

Sweeney also said police hoped to have a decision about laying charges by the end of the year.

Police hoped to finish their borehole drilling programme at end of May – that would be the end of their presence at the mine.

‘I’m grateful’

Bernie Monk said the family always knew there were intact bodies in the mine from images taken back in 2011.

However, he said the images he saw this week were much clearer. He hoped the investigation would lead to answers and accountability.

“I’m grateful to the police for what they are doing,” he said.

He was frustrated that the recovery team that completed the $51m re-entry of the tunnel was only 50m from where bodies lay, albeit blocked by a roof collapse.

“We were always told over the years that everything was ash. The National government refused to go into the mine and the present Government have refused to go any further.

Supplied The Pike River Recovery Agency reached the roof fall 2.26km up the drift access tunnel.

“We were constantly told that there would be nothing to retrieve. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. That’s the most frustrating thing about it.

“They could have easily gone in and got them out years ago. Experts overseas still say the job is completely doable and would cost a fraction of what the Government say it would cost.”

Sweeney said police were committed to keeping the miners’ families informed with updates on a regular basis.

“We recognise this is an incredibly difficult process for the families of the 29 men killed at Pike River.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/The Press Bernie Monk lost his son, Michael, in the Pike River Mine disaster.

“While we can’t say with any certainty that we’ve located human remains, we have shared what we’ve found as well as the pathologists’ conclusions. Our thoughts are with the families as they process this news.”

He said images from the other boreholes had resulted in useful information to the ongoing criminal investigation.

The final three holes would be drilled in the coming weeks, concluding the police investigation at the mine.

The ignition source of the explosion has never been confirmed, but police have drilled a borehole into the area containing the main ventilation fan – which the commission said should never have been placed underground – to investigate whether it was the source.