Man shot in neighbours' feud loses name suppression

Peter Hull, who shot his neighbour Ritchie Waterhouse, during an ongoing feud between the pair, was eventually sentenced to 12 months’ home detention.

A man who was shot by his neighbour during an ongoing feud between the pair, has had his appeal for name suppression rejected, after challenges by Stuff.

Ritchie Thomas Waterhouse was involved in a long-running dispute with his neighbour, Peter Hull, in Oropi, near Tauranga.

On 19 September 2020, Waterhouse repeatedly returned to Hull’s property, despite a trespass order having been issued against him.

The pair shouted at each other, and Waterhouse drove up Hull’s drive, and did skids on the road in front of Hull’s property.

READ MORE:

* Peter Hull called police repeatedly - when they didn't come, he opened fire on a man who'd been taunting him

* Rural vigilantes: The country people taking the law into their own hands

* Political figure named in trial of prominent businessman will take suppression bid to the Court of Appeal



Hull called police seven times, before officers attended the scene.

Eventually, Hull fired a number of shots with his semi-automatic .22 rifle from his house.

He claimed he was firing warning shots, but two bullets hit Waterhouse’s car, one passing through a passenger window and lodging itself in Waterhouse’s shoulder.

Hull later fired at police who attended the incident, believing they were Waterhouse returning yet again.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Peter Hull stood on the hill in front of this house and opened fire with a .22 rifle.

Hull was convicted of wounding with reckless disregard for safety, discharging a firearm with reckless disregard, and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention in September 2022.

However, Waterhouse has fought to keep his name suppressed, arguing it would cause undue hardship to himself and his family, by affecting their mental health.

His attempts were rejected by the District Court and High Court, which pointed to Waterhouse’s role in the incident, with the High Court noting Waterhouse “was hardly a mere bystander. He was actively involved.”

Neither court was satisfied that Waterhouse or his family would suffer undue hardship if his name was published.

Waterhouse sought leave from the Court of Appeal to challenge the High court ruling.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Peter Hull pleaded guilty to wounding with reckless disregard after he opened fire on a man who'd come to his property near Tauranga. (Video first published August14.)

Stuff opposed his application.

In a judgment released today, the Court of Appeal has rejected Waterhouse’s latest application to have his suppression case reheard.

The court said the previous courts did not err in considering the evidence put forward by Waterhouse, “fell short of establishing that publication would be likely to cause undue hardship to him or his family.”

“In summary, we reject Mr Waterhouse’s submission that his proposed appeal raises issues of general or public importance.

“Nor do we consider there is any risk of a miscarriage of justice.

“On the contrary, we consider the proposed appeal has no prospect of success.”