Westport flood protection plan gets green light with Government funding

Floodwaters inundated Tyler Croft and Amy Axford-Hooker's Westport rental home. They had no contents insurance.

The Government will provide $22.9 million to help protect Westport from flooding, but the prime minister warns flood protection alone will “not be enough” to ensure the town's long-term future.

Almost half of the northern West Coast town’s 4500-odd residents had to evacuate their homes during flooding in July 2021, an event which left almost 500 properties swamped. Another heavy rain event in February last year damaged roads, bridges, Westport’s water supply and 70 farms.

The West Coast Regional Council and Buller District Council initially asked the Government for $43.3 million towards its $54m plan (the balance to be paid for by ratepayers) to protect the town from further flooding.

The plan included 18km of flood walls, stormwater upgrades, and $10m to help some Orowaiti River residents on Snodgrass Rd move away from a section of the river where no flood walls would be built. A recent resolution by the regional council forged ahead with some flood wall protection, and included a motion to try to bring Snodgrass Rd into the plan.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and West Coast MP Damien O'Connor are welcomed in Westport for a climate resilience announcement on Friday.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was in Westport on Friday to announce the Government would provide $22.9m for the community’s flood protection plans.

“After these devastating floods, it’s crucial central government partners with and supports this community in the long term to become more resilient. No-one wants to see more families losing their homes or businesses shut down due to flooding,” Hipkins said.

Flood protection alone would “not be enough to ensure the long-term future of Westport”, so the funding had both an immediate and long-term focus.

William Boaz/Supplied Heavy rain caused surface flooding in Westport and filled the Buller River in July 2021.

It included funding for a plan for development and growth in lower-risk areas like Alma Rd, which was on higher ground than much of the town.

“As extreme weather events become more frequent, it’s essential that we help this community protect itself against flood risks,” Hipkins said.

“This approach is at the heart the Government’s wider response to improving community resilience and recovering from events such as Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Peter Meecham/The Press Water lies on flooded racecourse on the edge of Westport in July 2021.

The Government had already given $100m to rebuild damaged infrastructure in Westport, including its wharf and existing flood walls, and to dredge the Buller River.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said Friday’s funding announcement gave the community some certainty, which was “much appreciated”.

Hipkins earlier said the Westport flood protection proposal was considered alongside other Government spending decisions for Budget 2023. The full Budget is due to be released on Thursday.

The Government also expected to introduce legislation by the end of the year, led by the minister of climate change, which would set the framework for managed retreat.