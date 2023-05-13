Where's the cheapest fuel pump in the country?

Gull Atiamuri is currently offering the cheapest prices in the country for both 98 octane and diesel, according to Gaspy. (File photo)

As everyone looks to save at the pump, we take a look at the cheapest places to fill up and where you could be charged the most.

Using the Gaspy app, which lets motorists compare fuel prices in their area and externally audits the data, the most expensive litre of 91 octane fuel was tracked down to NorthFuels Castlepoint, which charged $2.87 per litre as recently as May 5.

If you’re looking to find the cheapest litre of 91 you’ll want to head to Gull Speedlane in Matamata which will currently run you just $1.99 per litre.

The cheapest litre of diesel, according to the app, is found in the mighty Waikato, with Gull Atiamuri charging just $1.51 per litre on Friday.

If your vehicle is running on diesel, the highest price was found at Challenge Arthur’s Pass which charged a nationwide high of $3.00 per litre on Thursday.

For those pumping premium fuels into their vehicle, the cheapest litre of 95 octane petrol was found at New World Westend in Rotorua at $2.20 a litre on Friday.

On the mainland, the most expensive litre of 95 is being charged at $2.99 at Allied Glenorchy Motors, Glenorchy. However, if you find yourself looking for a litre of 95 on Waiheke Island you could be charged a whopping $3.45 per litre at Challenge Waiheke like one motorist on Thursday.

In the upper echelon of fuel, bang for your buck can be found once again at Gull Atiamuri, where a litre of 98 octane petrol cost $2.24 on Thursday.

On the other end of the scale, a litre of 98 set motorists back $2.93 at BP Connect Wānaka on Friday.

Do you know a service station which offers cheaper petrol than those listed above? Let us know at newsroom@stuff.co.nz