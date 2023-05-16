Elderly man dies after fight at Auckland rest home

The incident happened at Greenvalley Lodge in Auckland's Glenfield, which provides care to the elderly.

An elderly man living in an Auckland rest home died after being punched by another resident.

Fei Tao Yeung, 81, died in North Shore Hospital on May 1, 2019, three days after a fight in the lounge of Greenvalley Lodge – which resulted in him falling backwards and hitting his head.

The lounge was meant to be supervised by staff at all times, but wasn’t in the lead-up to the incident, Coroner Katharine Greig released in her findings into the death.

READ MORE:

* Coroner investigates death after incident at Palmerston North Hospital

* Auckland care facility did not adequately respond to elderly woman's 'deterioration'

* Coroner orders St John review after mum's death



The healthcare assistant who had been in the lounge left for ”three of four minutes” to get cleaning supplies from downstairs, when she returned she saw Yeung and another resident facing each other in “fighting stance”.

The worker said the pair were “throwing punches” at each other and as she tried to break the fight up, Yeung was hit in the face, falling backwards and hitting his head on the floor.

Yeung was unresponsive and died in hospital a couple of days later.

A criminal investigation was opened after Yeung’s death, but police decided not to prosecute the other resident involved in the incident after considering the culpability of a dementia patient and their age.

STUFF Almost 50 people shared experiences of having dementia or caring for someone with it, as part of research for Alzheimers NZ.

The victim’s family told police they didn’t have any animosity towards the patient who punched Yeung and understood he didn’t have the mental capacity to understand what he’d done.

The lodge is owned by Oceania Healthcare and Coroner Greig recommended it assess all staff working in dementia units to establish their understanding of policies and find any gaps in their knowledge.

“Mr Yeung’s death as preventable if policy had been adhered to,” Coroner Greig said.

“Once Oceania Healthcare have identified any gaps in knowledge they should undertake steps to fix it”.

Dr Frances Hughes, Oceania Healthcare’s clinical director, said she accepted the findings and “sincerely regretted” the event at Greenvalley, along with the death of Yeung in “troubling circumstances”.

“Oceania is committed to providing a safe and appropriate level of care for residents. Oceania will undertake a thorough review of processes which were put in place following Mr Yeung’s passing.”

After the review was done, Hughes said staff would get extra training around the expectations of care for dementia patients.

There’d been a recent change in leadership at Greenvalley Lodge, she said, which had “strengthened” the relationship between management and staff.

This included a new clinical manager and business care manager that Hughes said were “well-versed” in Oceania policies and had significant training within aged residential care.

“The services are also overseen by the regional clinical manager who is committed to improving the quality of care at Greenvalley Lodge,” Hughes said.

An Oceania spokesperson said the staff member involved in the incident had left the company.

“We worked closely with Fei Tao Yeung’s family to ensure they were happy with the actions taken, and continue to wish them our deepest sympathy for their loss.”