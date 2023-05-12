Silt-searching drone deployed in hunt for missing man Joseph Ahuriri

“He’s a part of me,” Mike Ahuriri says of his brother Joseph Ahuriri, who has been missing since Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

Police will use a drone with a special ability to search beneath silt for missing Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri, missing since Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ahuriri, 40, was last seen leaving the Scenic Hotel Te Pania on Napier’s Marine Pde at 4.28am on February 14, as the cyclone ravaged Hawke’s Bay.

His white Toyota Hilux was later seen on a security camera in Havelock North at 5.15am. It’s not clear if he was in the truck at the time.

Police, in a statement on Friday, said GNS science was supplying search equipment that would allow them to look beneath silt in the search for Ahuriri.

READ MORE:

* No new leads after coastal search for missing man

* Police shut down speculation of second person captured on CCTV with missing man

* Police extend search for Gisborne man who's been missing for a month



“The equipment should be able to define large submerged metallic objects and provide possible locations for further investigation,” the police statement said.

“Extensive land and water-based searches to date have not located Joseph or his vehicle.”

Clarissa Poi/Supplied Joseph Ahuriri was last seen leaving the Scenic Hotel Te Pania on Napier’s Marine Pde at 4.28am on February 14.

Ahuriri’s brother Mikee earlier said he believed Ahuriri was desperate to get home to Gisborne to be with his partner, Clarissa Poi, and their nine children after visiting whānau in Hawke’s Bay.

He believed his brother, who he described as an awesome father, took an inland road because the main highway was shut.