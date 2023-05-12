Buy a New Zealand map on a rock for $20,000

Rock with the shape of a map of New Zealand has been listed on TradeMe for $20,000

The current cost of a rock is free but for one with the shape of the New Zealand map on it - that will be a ‘buy now’ price of $20,000.

Listed under ‘Antiques and collectables/New Zealand and Maori’ is a normal looking, oval-shaped rock, just short of 20cm in size with natural limescale, though this lime scale is in the shape of Aotearoa.

Limescale is made up of calcium and is usually left on a surface, like a rock, when hard water evaporates. It can even be found on home appliances like in a kettle, around taps and inside pipes.

The seller describes the ‘used’ rock as an “amazing natural wonder” and said they found it in 2020 at Ross Beach on the West Coast in the South Island.

“It caught our attention due to the natural lime deposit on it,” the description said.

The listed rock is described as being a “fantastic” collector’s item or could even be used as a display piece.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said this isn’t the first time they have seen a unique rock from the South Island pop up for sale onsite.

Supplied/Supplied The map shape is made from limescale which can also be found around taps and inside pipes from hard water evaporating.

During the 2011 earthquake, a 25-tonne boulder bounced down a hill and smashed through Phil Johnson’s home in the Heathcote valley. Johnson named his uninvited guest “Rocky” and popped the boulder up for sale Trade Me with proceeds going to the Christchurch Earthquake Relief Fund.

Silvester said Rocky is still the seventh most viewed listing of all time with over 316,000 views.

Supplied/Supplied The $20,000 rock listing closes on May 21.

A ‘leprechaun turd’ was one of the most viewed listings in 2020 on the sale site from an 8-year-old boy where he described how he found the listed rock during a level 4 lockdown walk with his dad in Christchurch.

Silvester said It was an instant hit with 157,275 views and selling for $274.

She wished the “natural wonder” seller all the best with their auction. “

Despite over 2000 page views, no bids have been placed on the rock so far, although 21 people have added it to their watchlist.

The listing remains open until May 21 at 7.38pm but the seller is open to offers prior to that.