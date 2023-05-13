Powerless cargo ship continues slow journey back to safety

MV Shiling being taken under tow by the ocean-going tug, Skandi Emerald, which came to the stricken container ship. Video taken by Lottie McCloy from FV Crusader.

A tug boat has spent the night keeping the MV Shilling in place, after the 66,000-tonne cargo ship was left drifting and powerless on Friday.

At 22 nautical miles northwest of Farewell Spit with a crew of 24 on board an initial request was sent through at 8.27am on Friday before a mayday at 11am as they were prepared to abandon ship.

The Defence Force, which had a plane above the MV Shiling, described the stricken vessel “drifting in rolling seas”. The ship had lost all power and steering.

On Friday evening the tug, Skandi Emerald, came from Taranaki to take the ship under tow.

READ MORE:

* Young tītī stranded about Southland as stormy weather takes them off-guard

* Scientists sent balloons into the stratosphere - and found a mystery

* Watch: Crane lifts priceless McLaren to 57th floor of Aussie penthouse



Supplied The container ship Shiling photographed by Carl Babe a crew member of the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter. The ship lost engine power and was a drift off Farewell Spit, South Island.

”The tow vessel turned up and we were extremely impressed how quickly they had the vessel bow to weather, eliminating any risk of loss of cargo, contamination or crew,” said Conrad Adams who was passing the Shiling while it was being taken under tow.

Maritime New Zealand continued to monitor the situation, including the actions being taken by the vessel’s owner to get the ship under tow to a safe location.

Rescue Coordination Centre operations manager Mike Clulow earlier said rescue helicopters and several rescue vessels were on stand-by.

Supplied The 24 crew members on board were prepared to abandon ship.

A C-130 Hercules was diverted to the ship on Friday at the request of Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre, a Defence Force statement said. An Air Force NH90 helicopter was also on standby.

On Friday evening there were swells of 5 meters around Farewell Spit as these eased and were dropping down to two metres on Saturday, MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

Lottie McCloy/Supplied The MV Shiling container ship began being tugged on Friday evening.

South-west winds of 15 knots, which was “fairly moderate by coastal standards” would continue on Saturday and there would be“fair visibility” with a few showers on, he said.

The Shiling had only recently been repaired after breaking down near the Wellington harbour heads in April. It was then cleared to leave the capital on Thursday before striking severe weather and 8-metre waves and having to take shelter.