Months after Cyclone Gabrielle, more than $30m in donations, funds remains unspent

James Caird is an Esk Valley resident whose home was damaged by cyclone flooding and debris.

More than $30 million in donations and special Lotto funds intended to help communities damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle and the northern storms is still unspent.

So far, only $5m of the $24m donated to the Red Cross Disaster Fund has been allocated while none of the $11.77m raised in a March Lotto draw has been dispersed.

But as 79 cents of every donated dollar remains unspent, earning interest of $150k, the Red Cross is defending the time taken, saying it's allowed for crucial planning and trials. The organisation aims to have the vast majority of the $24m paid out by August and the remainder by January.

Meanwhile, the Department of Internal Affairs says the $11.77m in lottery profits are for community benefit, not to fix individual homes, clear silt from businesses or mend fences on farms.

Clare Toufexis, GM Community Operations, says the purpose of the special draw was to support the medium to long term recovery rather than the immediate relief response. She didn’t say when the money would be distributed, but says that teams are working with affected communities and other providers.

“ It takes time for to think about how they want to recover, and what they need to do that.”

One Wairoa resident who doesn't need any more time is Rawinia Harker, who has owned Ponderosa Fish & Chips for the past 25 years.

Supplied None of the $11.77m raised in a March special Lotto draw has been dispersed.

She was uninsured when floodwaters surged through the business, ruining walls, freezers, counters and at least $20k worth of stock.

”That Red Cross money would have been great - it would mean we’d be in business right now.”

And it's not just her life that would be different. Around her, the volunteers who’ve played such a massive part in helping the community clean up are having to head back to work.

“These volunteers - why can't they have that money? They’ve given up their lives.”

Red Cross NZ secretary-general Sarah Stuart-Black says it's been a fine balance between distributing $24m too quickly and getting it wrong, and being criticised for dragging the chain.

Still, some people might not realise money they’ve received has come from the Red Cross as the organisation has been teaming up with established groups and funds such as the Hawke's Bay Regional Trust into which it gave $1m.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Red Cross NZ secretary-general Sarah Stuart-Black says the organisation is about to ramp up its distribution of the donated $24m.

Donations have also gone on food parcels, temporary accomodation and the Wairoa Liveable Homes Fund.

So far the Red Cross has received 140 applications for grants of which it’s approved 32. It’s currently assessing another 70 and hoping to make an announcement on at least 10 others in the next week.

As for the silt? Stuart-Black acknowledges the Red Cross has copped criticism for not helping in the cleanup but says it’s not that straightforward.

“We’re basically enabling people to clean up rather than paying for the trucks and the diggers that are actually lifting the silt. We’re supporting the families and the communities through either helping to clean out their homes to make them liveable … or providing the equipment and protective gear that helps them do the cleanup themselves.”

Stuart-Black is also keen to point out that all the donated funds and interest will go to affected communities and that Red Cross is absorbing the cost of managing the appeal in an exercise expected to cost about $1m.

“This next couple of months will be significant in terms of the money that's being committed.”

But as the Red Cross has been proceeding with caution, other groups are just getting it done.

Dave Letele has been coordinating relief efforts since after the storms and cyclone, and says the lack of immediately-available funds from Red Cross, Lotto and the Government is unacceptable.

Supplied Dave Letele says the response has been too slow, too hard to access : “it’s a disgrace”.

While his own charity was granted $100k by the Red Cross for food parcels, he’s not mincing his words.

“It's a f...... disgrace. Nobody knows where any of that money has gone and it's so hard to get.”

A former boxer and potential political hopeful, Letele has been working with community groups in affected areas using funds, volunteers and corporate connections he organised himself.

“In the first week we spent $100k in Hawke’s Bay – for us that’s a lot, but that’s what the money is meant for.”

Ultimately, Letele says bureaucracy and red tape has left organisations sitting on a much-needed goldmine that just needs to be out there.

Josh Poots/Stuff Hawke’s Bay grower Lesley Wilson says accessing funding has become a catch-22.

“We’ll show you the money when you show us the receipts,” farmers and growers are told

Farmers and orchardists struggling to access urgent financial relief say they’re either being ignored or caught in a catch-22.

On his Raukawa hill-country farm, Jim Galloway says he’s had a “brilliant” initial $10k – enough to fix 400m of fence, or hire a digger for the week to clear tracks. He’s one of the lucky ones, he says, as some farmers have up to $500k of damage.

Now, though, he’s waiting.

“There's no indication of what's coming - even if they'd said on Budget Day we are going to do something for you. A lot of people are hanging out for next week ... so hopefully, something's going to come there. That's what they're hoping for, and if nothing comes in, then what?”

Hawke’s Bay grower Lesley Wilson says those wanting help from the Disaster Relief Fund are caught in an impossible situation where they must show receipts to prove they’ve had silt removed, but some have no money spend, so can’t be reimbursed.

"Many growers haven't got any cash in the bank to spend in order to access those grants, growers were waiting for the Government to provide a grant so that they could start the tidy-up, but it's the other way around, we need to fix that.”

Independent economist Cameron Bagrie warns government tardiness is only going to cause more hurt in the long run.

“You've actually hit the real productive part of New Zealand. It's not just the question of this year's losses being next year's gain. To get these industries back on track is going to take a decade,” he says.

