Cold fronts bring threat of thunderstorms, snow to parts of the country

Much of the South Island and lower North Island could see thunderstorms on Sunday. (File photo)

The South Island and lower North Island may be in for thunderstorms on Sunday as two cold fronts move up the country.

MetService warned two cold fronts would move across the South Island on Sunday and onto central New Zealand tonight. These fronts brought the risk of thunderstorms which were likely to bring heavy rain of 10 to 20mm/h and hail.

The forecaster said there was moderate risk of thunderstorms in Fiordland in the morning, then moving over Westland and Buller in the afternoon and evening.

The risk of thunderstorms extended from Dunedin up to south of Christchurch in the afternoon and evening, while western Tasman and Horowhenua Kāpiti Coast could be in the firing line later on Sunday.

READ MORE:

* Temperatures drop below freezing, snow and hail for North Island, chilly snap to continue

* Heavy snow risk as early spring storm batters country with gusts up to 150kmh

* Weather: Cold change moving up the country bringing snow, chilly days



A road snowfall warning is in place for State Highway 94 between Milford and Te Anau until 3pm Sunday.

MetService warned some snow flurries may fall near the Homer Tunnel, but little snow should settle on the road.

Meanwhile, the country had a chilly start to the day, with temperatures dropping close to zero in some regions.

The mercury dropped to just 1C in the North Canterbury town of Culverden on Sunday morning, while Christchurch woke to a chilly 2C.

At the top of the South Island, Blenheim locals were urged to rug up as temperatures hit just 1C.

Alden Williams/Stuff State Highway 94 is under a road snowfall warning with snow flurries expected to fall near the Homer Tunnel. (File photo)

Down south in Queenstown, morning showers coincided with temperatures dropping to 1C in the tourist hotspot.

Although the North Island escaped the worst of the cold on Sunday morning, the island’s east coast bore the brunt of the chilly temperatures.

Masterton and Napier hit 5.6C and 5.8C respectively, while Taupō hit 6C.