Car into lounge leaves one with minor injuries in Bay of Plenty

The vehicle smashed through into a house on the corner of Cook Street and Murray Street in Gate Pa.

One person has been taken to hospital following the crash of a vehicle into a house in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were notified that a vehicle crashed into a house on Murray Street, Gate Pa at about 6.40am on Sunday.

The silver Nissan Primera has smashed "through the lounge window/door of a house on the corner of Cook and Murray Street,” SunLive reported

A neighbour who rushed to the scene with her husband called emergency services.

"The car had gone into the lounge, but the occupants are all okay." says the neighbour. "It was pretty scary."

It is understood that two children and an adult inside the unit were not in the lounge when the car crashed through the wall.

SUNLIVE/SUPPLIED It’s reported the occupants of the house were uninjured.

The neighbours say the airbag in the car successfully deployed, although the driver had minor injuries.

"She was on her way to work when it happened."

"One person was taken to hospital with minor/moderate injuries," says a police spokesperson.

"There were no road blockages."