Death at Wellington petrol station still being treated as unexplained

A cordon was put in place after police were called to the Z station on Vivian St about 11.30am on Saturday, but has since lifted.

The death of a person at a central Wellington petrol station is still being treated as unexplained while police wait for post-mortem results.

Police cordoned off the Z station on Vivian St on Saturday morning after a person collapsed and died.

The cordon has since been lifted. Police were now waiting for results of a post-mortem before determining the next steps, a spokesperson said.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Z external communications manager Kiri Shannon confirmed a person collapsed at its petrol station on Saturday morning and subsequently died.

“We are working to support the Z site staff who responded to this situation and the site remains closed at this time,” Shannon said on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the family of this person.”