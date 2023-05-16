Millionaire continues legal fight over 'abandoned' Queenstown America's Cup yacht

Former America's Cup boat NZL 14 sits unused and "abandoned" in Queenstown Bay as the owner takes the Queenstown Lakes District Council to the Court of Appeal.

The fate of an “abandoned” America's Cup yacht in Queenstown Bay is heading to the Court of Appeal in an action its multimillionaire owner insists is “totally unnecessary”.

Auckland man Geoff Hunt bought the boat in 2017 but the Queenstown Lakes District Council had it declared “abandoned” in the District Court in 2020 and tried to sell it.

Hunt appealed the decision to the High Court, which upheld the earlier District Court ruling in a decision in March this year.

Hunt said on Monday he had sought leave to appeal that decision to the Court of Appeal and was awaiting a hearing date.

A council spokesperson declined to comment “while the legal process remains ongoing”.

Hunt said the dispute was “a storm in a teacup” and “totally unnecessary”.

He blamed a lack of communication from the council for the situation.

“I would’ve tried 25 times to get hold of them and I didn’t hear back.”

Hunt insisted the situation could have been resolved without spending any money

“They’re a government department. They throw [money] around like confetti.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff NZL 14 first came to Queenstown in 2005 to be used as a tourist attraction.

The High Court decision traces the issues back to September 2018 when NZL 14 broke its mooring and became a hazard to other vessels.

By July 2019, the Queenstown harbour master had issued four notices to Hunt directing him to relocate the yacht, pay the costs of relocating, remove the yacht to a permanent mooring, pay the costs of temporary mooring and not use the yacht.

None of these things happened.

The decision details three legal firms that began working for Hunt after that period, all of whom were removed from the case in a short period of time.

An individual and a company also worked on resource consent applications for Hunt but withdrew after they were not paid.

Stuff Geoff Hunt with a sloop that belonged to Brian Johnstone, father of drug trafficker Marty Johnstone.

Hunt said an application for a mooring in the Frankton Arm was submitted on his behalf in 2020 but discontinued by the council.

He did not understand why that happened and would seek to reactivate that application, he said on Monday.

However, the High Court decision says it was put on hold because Hunt had not paid the company that prepared the application, therefore the reports could not be used.

The decision says there was “a complete abdication of responsibility” for the boat by Hunt in the face of repeated demands by the council.

He was given ample opportunity to take meaningful steps to ensure the safekeeping of the vessel, the decision says.

On May 2, 2023, the council sent Hunt an invoice for $8,274.28 in unpaid mooring fees dating back to 2018 and 2019.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The yacht was initially a tourism venture but was bought by Geoff Hunt so his children could learn international sailing.

It is not clear whether they have been paid.

Hunt said he originally purchased NZL 14 in 2017 so his children could learn about international sailing.

The yacht, which has a 35m-high carbon fibre mast, was used by a Russell Coutts-led Team New Zealand as a trial yacht in the 1992 America’s Cup challenge.

It was brought to Queenstown in 2005 by a company that used it as a tourism operation.

In 2019, Hunt sold NZL 14 to NZL 14 Youth Aid Ltd – a company owned by him – to offer people suffering from depression the opportunity to learn to sail.

It would be a “preventative suicide scheme”, Hunt said.

However, the programme failed to start due to Covid-19 difficulties, problems finding the right people to operate the charity, and the ongoing legal process over NZL 14.

The boat was most recently serviced last week, he said.

Hunt previously told Stuff he made his millions selling property, including private islands in New Zealand and Australia.

He said he had sold about 12 islands and once owned one himself in Northland, which he had since sold.

He had owned 28 yachts previously, he said.