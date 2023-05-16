Delays hamper trial for 'addicted to sex' entertainment industry figure

An entertainment figure is charged with multiple sex crimes, but name suppression remained on the opening day of his trial in Rotorua.

The trial for a prominent entertainment industry figure facing allegations of multiple sex crimes spanning almost a decade has been adjourned on Tuesday, the second break in proceedings.

Stuff is unable to report the reason for the delays, due to legal reasons, and the trial is set to resume on Wednesday.

The trial also faced an unscheduled adjournment on Monday.

The man faces a total of 25 charges, including rape, indecent assault, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, attempted sexual violation, indecent assault and attempting to pervert justice.

He also faces drug and burglary charges, and it can be revealed the allegations refer to multiple locations across the North Island.

Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett​ began her opening to the jury on Monday, telling them they would hear “explicit matters of a sexual nature” as the trial unfolded.

She also said in relation to the man’s standing in the entertainment sector that it “gave him the entitlement to act in a way he wished against various women, whether or not they wanted it... he was addicted to sex, he told some”.

Some of the alleged offending involved the use of drugs, Pollett said, which “had the effect of lessening the inhibitions of some and influencing things in his favour”.

Subsequent delays mean her opening has yet to be completed, but according to the Crown Charge Notice, one incident in 2019, saw him allegedly commit sexual violation by rape after “putting the unknown drug (white powder) into her mouth”.

The man’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield KC, will make submissions on Friday for continued name suppression ahead of a decision next Monday.

The man’s trial has commenced at the High Court in Rotorua and is expected to last six weeks, with Pollett’s opening set to continue later on Wednesday.