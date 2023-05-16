'It smelt like poison': Loafers Lodge residents struggled to breathe in hostel blaze, escaped through windows

Paul Jury had been living in Wellington's Loafers Lodge for about 18 months. He shares experience of escaping Tuesday's fire.

After months of false alarms, Loafers Lodge resident Paul Jury nearly didn’t react when fire hit the Wellington hostel.

He’d been living at the lodge for 18 months and had frequent false alarms go off – he initially thought the sensors were too sensitive.

But very soon it became clear this alarm was real. He made his way out through a stairwell – with just the clothes on his back.

Several people were killed in the blaze which ripped through the hostel overnight on Tuesday, police said it was less than 10 people.

Jury is one of about 50 other residents are being cared for at Newtown Park while they sort out where to go next.

Wearing only their pyjamas, residents have been given food, towels and toiletries while they wait for their next steps.

Families have started arriving to look for their loved ones.

Jury said everyone inside is shocked but people are trying to remain upbeat.

“People are trying to make the best of the situation.”

Resident Tala Sili jumped from a window to escape the fire. He landed on a roof and sprained his ankle.

He’s lost everything, he said.

It was a scary night and there was heavy smoke all around him. And while he couldn’t see the fire, he felt the heat, he said.

“It smelt like poison,” he said.

Another resident Raymond Sutter escaped the third floor of the Loafer’s Lodge.

He was woken by the smoke alarm, and quickly his room was full of smoke, which he tried to clear by opening the window.

Sutter made it down the stairs, and was helped out of the building by a firefighter.

Another resident said he was worried about the older residents who might not have been strong enough to get themselves out of the building.

“It was hard to breathe in,” he told Stuff.

”I was looking for two friends and I found one, he arrived in the hospital. There is one more that we don’t know where he is.”

Matt, a resident who declined to give his surname, got out after being woken by alarms.

He said the different floors had different types of people in them with nurses and “working blokes” on lower floors.

“The top is 501s and guys with bracelets – it is rough as.”

Many of the residents were regulars of the St Thomas’ Sunday breakfast, vicar Mark Johnson said.

Speaking at Newtown Park, he said he came down to find them and check in.

“These are really amazing, resilient people, many of them very courageous and you know, we’re friends, so it's tragic. It's absolutely tragic.

“I had a talk with some of them and they're doing okay. They’re pretty shaken up.”

Fire and Emergency district commander Nick Pyatt said the roof was in danger of collapsing, calling it a “worst nightmare” and a “once in a decade fire for Wellington.”

There are still many occupants unaccounted for but police are loathe to say how many more they believe have died.

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard Maclean suggested those trying to find or contact loved ones should call police on 105 in the first instance.

Deportee advocate Filipa Payne, from the lobby Route 501, said many of the residents were deportees from Australia, known as 501s for the name of the legislation they were deported under.

She said the hostel was used by Prison Aid and Rehabilitation and the Government to house returned deportees, who she called “vulnerable and disconnected”.

“There was quite a family unit. This is a horrible tragedy that will affect people that have been placed there through a traumatic and barbaric system,” she said.

Through tears, Payne said many of the people under the deportation scheme don’t get a choice as to where they stay.

“It will affect families left in Australia who have already been through trauma and heartache.”

Wellington Area Commander inspector Dean Silvester described the hostel as “relatively transient”.

Speaking outside the building, the hostel’s manager Marie Murphy said a whole range of people lived at Loafer’s Lodge.

“We’ve got everyone living there. We have nurses. We’ve had doctors, nurses, unemployed people, meat workers, hospital staff. All sorts of people. A real variety of people,” she said.

“This is very sad for a lot of people. Not only the ones who’ve lost their lives, but those who’ve lost their homes.

“There’s a lot of full time people. A lot have been there longer than I‘ve been there,” Murphy said.

“It just feels surreal. It doesn’t feel real. It’s very hard. It was a pretty bad fire. I’m feeling very sad at the moment.”

Wellington City Missioniser said many of the people in their care had Loafers Lodge as their registered address.

“This is an absolute disaster,” he said.

“These are people who are inherently vulnerable anyway. It’s a tragedy for our community.”

He couldn’t say whether those people were amongst the dead or injured.

“Our plan is to try to contact people to establish if they are alright and if so what they need.“

“We have offered social work to support people who are displaced, whether they are our clientele or not.”

But with their own beds full there is no room to offer temporary accomodation.

Many of the City Mission staff knew or had connections with residents at the lodge, he said.